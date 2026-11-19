The Senate Republican majority will end in a few weeks. Come January, the GOP enters the wilderness, which will likely last for years. Sen. John Thune (R-SD) was reelection as Senate GOP leader. The reasons escape logic. While not entirely his fault, the Senate's torpid pace, the lack of passing legislation, and the body’s elite inclination to scuttle the Trump agenda led 35 percent of Trump voters to stay home.

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So, what’s Thune’s minority messaging plan: abandon the base and ingratiate us with the middle:

🚨 JOHN THUNE JUST NOW: "Any exit poll that you look at would tell you it was about the war, it was about the economy, it was about inflation, it was about gas prices...none of which any of our candidates had much control over." Thune says it's time to connect with the "middle" while the GOP has the minority for 2 years That MIDDLE better not include amnesty or the old, failed pre-Trump GOP! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

That sucks, John. Yeah, we can read exit polls, too. Yes, the GOP did badly with independents, which is a mix of a ton of issues, some of which rest with President Trump, who managed to irritate every aspect of his base. Yet not giving Republicans anything to be jacked up about, not passing bills, and not having the stones to pass the tough items, like the Save America Act, depressed turnout. Dare I say, maybe Republicans did well at keeping Republicans from going to the polls.

Does this mean amnesty is on the table? Is that the middle road we should take? Because I’m hopping off the bus if that’s the case.

We lost, so we'll abandon the base or conservative values is a nasty throwback to the Romney GOP days.

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