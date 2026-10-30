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Anti-Netanyahu Bloc in a Serious Bind Over Arab Parties

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 30, 2026 9:30 AM
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Anti-Netanyahu Bloc in a Serious Bind Over Arab Parties
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The Israeli elections are over. Turnout was historic, the highest in decades, especially among Arab parties. They currently hold about 19-20 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. It’s all about who can build an agreement, reach 61, and form a government. The anti-Netanyahu bloc oozed triumphalism on election night, but that faded quickly. It was not a change election. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing bloc still netted the most, and the opposition is in a serious bind: on paper, they have the seats, but the Arab parties will not call Hamas a terrorist organization, a prerequisite for any governing agreement. So far, they’ve turned down overtures to do so. 

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It could be weeks until we know who is leading the Jewish State. If I had to guess, we shouldn’t be shocked if the Arab parties refuse to condemn Hamas, leading to the anti-Netanyahu bloc being unable to form a government, paving the way for Netanyahu to remain prime minister. This has happened before, when the opposition bloc couldn't hold together a coalition, leading to Bibi’s return to power. 

And then there's this stupid crap:

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Arab parties were never going to clinch a majority. They have the right to vote, and they exercised it, so the apartheid narrative died a brutal death. 

"It is apartheid: authoritarianism with elections," she added. 

Um. That doesn't make sense. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BENJAMIN NETANYAHU | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS
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