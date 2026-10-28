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The Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Suffered a Major Blow Following the Israeli Elections

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 28, 2026 6:55 AM
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The Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Suffered a Major Blow Following the Israeli Elections
AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File

Israel held a crucial election yesterday. Turnout was historic, and Arab-Israeli turnout was also sky-high. The election followed the October 7 attacks, when the race was seen as “make-or-break.” The anti-Benjamin Netanyahu bloc was triumphant as the polls closed, declaring Bibi’s loss and a new era. Arab parties’ representation in the Knesset could be key, as they appear poised to clinch double-digit seats. 

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With both sides vying for 61 seats in the Knesset, the number needed to form a government, those Arab parties could give the anti-Bibi camp heartburn. The problem is that roping them into a coalition could spell political disaster. These parties must meet four benchmarks to be considered coalition partners. They reportedly agree to three, but the fourth isn’t going so well: they need to declare Hamas a terrorist organization. 

Netanyahu and his allies are just seats away from reaching 61. Here’s the count as of this morning. 

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We’ll keep you updated. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BENJAMIN NETANYAHU | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS
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