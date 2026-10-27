Arab Parties Had a Historic Showing in Israel's Elections. Here's the Problem.

We know the left is gunning for Benjamin Netanyahu’s defeat. His Likud Party is slated to be Israel’s largest party in the Knesset, but that could change. The next question is whether Netanyahu’s opposition declares victory; the next is whether they can form a government.

Advertisement

JUST IN - Netanyahu's Likud leads in Israel's election: exit poll — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 27, 2026

“Apartheid” — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 27, 2026

Because of the way Israeli elections are structured and the number of parties, no one can ever truly clinch an outright majority in the 120-seat unicameral house. It’s largely about coalition-building, so even a party with low single-digit representation could decide whether a party secures the 61-seat majority needed to maintain or form a new government. The Arab parties are the wild card here.

JUST IN - Voter turnout in Israel's election is the highest since 1977, according to the Central Elections Committee. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 27, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, have both cast their votes in the election. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 27, 2026

Turnout was huge this year, the highest in over 30 years, with almost 75% of eligible voters casting a ballot. Exit polls now show the opposition leading, and its leaders claim this reflects a rejection of the Netanyahu government. There appears to be a historic showing for Arab parties, though whether they’ll be included in any coalition-building remains to be seen, as some haven’t agreed to certain conditions, such as declaring Hamas a terror group. That could make things interesting. Let’s wait and see (via NYT):

The exit polls suggest a record showing by Israel’s predominantly Arab parties, which are every bit as eager to send Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into retirement as are the Jewish opposition parties. But opposition leaders have set conditions for entering a new government that they say the Arab parties have not met — including declaring Hamas a terrorist organization. That means that Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc is rejecting partners who could provide a clear route to a governing majority to replace Mr. Netanyahu. […] Foreign Minister Gideon Saar dismissed early reactions to the exit polls, pushing back against the media and opposition parties while projecting confidence in his political bloc’s standing. “The celebrations on the left are premature. The assertions of the biased commentators are ridiculous,” he stated. “One thing seems quite clear: Likud is the largest party in Israel.” […] Yair Lapid, Israel’s opposition leader, sought to portray exit polls released by Israeli TV channels as a defeat for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even though it was not clear whether his main challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, would be able to form a new government comprising opposition parties. “So they don’t confuse you: Netanyahu’s bloc suffered a tough defeat,” he wrote on social media. “This is a total collapse and the public told them to go home.” [...]

Advertisement

Neither bloc has enough seats for a ruling coalition. Israel now faces weeks of political uncertainty that could end in a deal with Arab parties, a unity government, or forcing the country into new elections. This is based on exit polling. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 27, 2026

Channel 14 has updated its exit poll: Lieberman failed to cross the electoral threshold, and Netanyahu’s bloc has 61 seats. — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) October 27, 2026

While we won’t have definitive numbers until tomorrow, I am astounded by the way the left wing media in the US and Israel has reported on tonight’s exit polls. It was far from a defeat for Netanyahu as reported Yes, Netanyahu’s coalition block appears to have lost seats. But, on average, his block is still larger than the opposition and, critically, in all polls Bibi’s party came in first. It looks like Bibi will get first crack at forming a government and let’s all hope that it is a representative government that unifies the Israeli people. — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) October 27, 2026

Advertisement

NOW: Channel 14 has revised its Israeli election exit poll, now projecting 61 seats for Netanyahu’s bloc, enough to secure a Knesset majority. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 27, 2026

🚨🇮🇱 UPDATE: Channel 14 has updated its exit poll, projecting Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc to reach 61 seats, securing a Knesset majority Exit Poll Results: 🔵 Netanyahu bloc: 61 seats 🔴 Change bloc: 42 seats 🟢 Arab parties: 17 seats 61 seats needed for a majority Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu has also fallen below the electoral threshold — Politics Global (@PolitlcsGlobal) October 27, 2026

🔴 Israel’s voter turnout reaches 77.7% as polls close, the highest at 10pm since 1999 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 27, 2026

UPDATE II: And now we wait...

First response from Netanyahu’s inner circle: "patience" — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) October 27, 2026

It’s going to be a very long night, with some major twists, so if you’re in America, lucky you: you’re seven hours behind. — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) October 27, 2026

In Likud, they are convinced that the real picture is much more favorable for them. We’ll know in a few hours. — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) October 27, 2026

Filber/Chan14 Exit Poll - Updated 🔵Netanyahu Bloc: 62 (+2) 🔴Opposition Bloc: 40 (-3) 🟢Arab Parties: 18 (+1) Netanyahu majority https://t.co/ShkG46xzUP — Israel Elects (@israel_elects) October 27, 2026

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.