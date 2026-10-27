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Arab Parties Had a Historic Showing in Israel's Elections. Here's the Problem.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 27, 2026 6:30 PM
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Arab Parties Had a Historic Showing in Israel's Elections. Here's the Problem.
Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File

We know the left is gunning for Benjamin Netanyahu’s defeat. His Likud Party is slated to be Israel’s largest party in the Knesset, but that could change. The next question is whether Netanyahu’s opposition declares victory; the next is whether they can form a government. 

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Because of the way Israeli elections are structured and the number of parties, no one can ever truly clinch an outright majority in the 120-seat unicameral house. It’s largely about coalition-building, so even a party with low single-digit representation could decide whether a party secures the 61-seat majority needed to maintain or form a new government. The Arab parties are the wild card here. 

Turnout was huge this year, the highest in over 30 years, with almost 75% of eligible voters casting a ballot. Exit polls now show the opposition leading, and its leaders claim this reflects a rejection of the Netanyahu government. There appears to be a historic showing for Arab parties, though whether they’ll be included in any coalition-building remains to be seen, as some haven’t agreed to certain conditions, such as declaring Hamas a terror group. That could make things interesting. Let’s wait and see (via NYT):

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The exit polls suggest a record showing by Israel’s predominantly Arab parties, which are every bit as eager to send Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into retirement as are the Jewish opposition parties. But opposition leaders have set conditions for entering a new government that they say the Arab parties have not met — including declaring Hamas a terrorist organization. That means that Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc is rejecting partners who could provide a clear route to a governing majority to replace Mr. Netanyahu.

[…]

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar dismissed early reactions to the exit polls, pushing back against the media and opposition parties while projecting confidence in his political bloc’s standing. “The celebrations on the left are premature. The assertions of the biased commentators are ridiculous,” he stated. “One thing seems quite clear: Likud is the largest party in Israel.”

[…]

Yair Lapid, Israel’s opposition leader, sought to portray exit polls released by Israeli TV channels as a defeat for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even though it was not clear whether his main challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, would be able to form a new government comprising opposition parties.

“So they don’t confuse you: Netanyahu’s bloc suffered a tough defeat,” he wrote on social media. “This is a total collapse and the public told them to go home.”

[...]

The culture and sports minister, Miki Zohar, predicted that if opposition leaders built a coalition with Arab factions, it would backfire politically. “If Eisenkot, Lieberman and Bennett try to form a government with the Arab parties, it will spell their political demise within a very short time,” he said, adding that the public would “neither forgive nor forget.”

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UPDATE: Reports say Netanyahu's coalition has clinched 61 seats. If this holds, Benjamin Netanyahu's hold on the prime minister's office will be nothing short of ironclad. Though non-consecutive, it's now a generation in power. Truly remarkable. Initially, reports said neither bloc had enough to form a government. The Arab parties could change things, but until there's movement there, it looks like Bibi is in the driver's seat.
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UPDATE II: And now we wait...

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BENJAMIN NETANYAHU | GAZA | HAMAS | ISRAEL
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