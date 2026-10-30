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Chris Cuomo Seems to Regret Taking This Call After Listener Blows Up the Dems' 2026 Narrative

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 30, 2026 3:30 PM
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Chris Cuomo Seems to Regret Taking This Call After Listener Blows Up the Dems' 2026 Narrative
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

We’ve been saying it for weeks: something about the polls is off. And lo and behold, it was — there have been numerous fake-poll scandals. Multiple firms posted fake polls, and all offered the same excuse: it was a social experiment. The GOP is jacked up to vote, hispanic support for Democrats isn’t strong, Trump voters are undercounted in polls, and the pendulum swings from blue tsunami to low tide every other day. I don’t feel like I did in 2018, when we knew the House was cooked. It’s now 50/50, but I’ll take those odds.

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Former CNN host Chris Cuomo told his audience on NewsNation to do their own homework. It’s a perfectly okay thing to say; everyone should, though he might have regretted taking this call since the listener, Tom from Chicago, blew up the Democrats’ 2026 narrative (via Overton):

Cuomo had told his audience to “do their own research” before the midterm elections.

So one caller from Chicago did exactly that.

He used several different AI models to research which party had performed better over the past 8–10 years on issues like healthcare, education, and inflation.

According to the caller, they ALL came back Republican.

CALLER: “And that pretty much set where I’m going to vote.”

[…]

He immediately went into damage control, questioning how the caller had conducted his research.

CUOMO: “I don’t know what you are putting in…”

“I don’t know…I don’t know what you were…I don’t know what you’re putting in it.”

“It’s all about like what you’re putting in and how you’re asking it…”

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Do your homework; NO, don’t do that’ moment here.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | DEMOCRAT PARTY | POLLING | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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