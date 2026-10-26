Wait, Abdul El-Sayed's Mother's House Was Raided by the FBI?

Abdul El-Sayed’s family keeps popping up. Why? Well, there’s some terrorist-related activity: his mother worked for a charity with al-Qaeda ties, his uncle was its bookkeeper, and his sister has an affinity for the Muslim Brotherhood. Are we expected to believe El-Sayed’s family has no ties to terrorism? What about him? He either prevaricates or gets outright annoyed when asked, even going so far as to deny that he or his family has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. That’s not exactly truthful. And supporting this movement, which is banned in five Muslim countries, has raised eyebrows: El-Sayed wrote a letter to the Muslim Brotherhood when they ran Egypt. And now, his mother’s house was raided by the FBI in the early 2000s (via Washington Free Beacon):

The FBI raided the home of the left-wing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed's mother in the early 2000s, likely in connection with a terror financing case that shut down the Islamic charity she worked for, according to El-Sayed's sister, Eman Abdelhadi.

Abdelhadi, a University of Chicago professor and the daughter of El-Sayed's Egyptian-born mother, Fatten Elkomy, referenced the raid in a June 2016 article detailing her experience at a New York City vigil for the Pulse nightclub shooting. Elkomy took issue with a line from one of the vigil's speakers, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who promised to "do what we did after 9/11" and "build back a monument better than ever before."

"I flashed back to memories of the FBI raiding mosques, homes—including my own—and Muslim charity organizations," Abdelhadi wrote. "If the crowd remembered how the state had imprisoned thousands of Muslims after 9/11, it certainly did not show it or did not care."

Abdelhadi did not elaborate on the raid in the article. She did, however, further detail her experiences with the FBI in an August 2024 piece in Zeteo headlined, "I Tweeted Chicago Protesters Were 'Ready' for Harris. Then, I Got the Call From the FBI."

[…]

Abdelhadi was describing the Islamic American Relief Agency (IARA), where her mother, Elkomy, worked from 1999 through at least 2004, when the nonprofit was shut down after the Treasury Department designated its "worldwide network" for funding terrorism, including the precursor organization of al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and Hamas. The FBI raided the IARA's Columbia, Mo., office, where Elkomy worked, on Oct. 14, 2004, according to a Columbia Daily Tribune article, which notes that "federal agents interviewed Elkomy, 44, for about three hours yesterday. 'All the conversation was trying to find how we do work and how I do work,'" Abdelhadi told the paper.

It's unclear exactly when the FBI raided Elkomy's home, but the raid was likely in connection with the investigation into IARA. The FBI and the Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.