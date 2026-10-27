If This Poll on Black Voter Support for Mike Rogers Is True, El-Sayed Could Be Cooked

I can’t be certain this survey is accurate. That got tossed out when numerous firms intentionally posted fake polls, and they all used the same excuse: they were conducting a social experiment. We’re flying blind here, with some saying that Democrats could net 230-plus seats in the House, only for news to break that polls are tightening in the Midwest and Democrats are now more bearish on their chances of a blue wave. Two scenarios, two different outcomes, and both cannot occupy the same space. Yet in Michigan, Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers is clinching 33 percent of the Black vote. If that holds, Abdul El-Sayed could be toast.

Advertisement

Rogers winning 33% of black vote in Michigan. Mike Rogers is gonna win. — Anton Vuljaj (@anton) October 26, 2026

.@ScottJenningsKY on CNN: Abdul El-Sayed is “failing right now to convince black Democrats in Detroit that he cares anything about their plight.” @LydiaMoynihan : El-Sayed is not doing as well with black voters as, as the candidates were. That's why they need him." Scott Jennings: "That's absolutely true. Abdul El-Sayed needed Obama to come and shore up his main problem in Detroit. I looked at the pan of that crowd. A lot of, a lot of folks in Detroit that you wanted to be there weren't there, number one. Michael Smerconish: What does that mean?" Jennings: "Number two, it means this. He is failing right now to convince black Democrats in Detroit that he cares anything about their plight, that he cares anything about their future, or that he would even give them the time of day to continue our United States Senator." Smerconish: "Do you think that's because they won't vote for Abdul El-Sayed?" Jennings: "I think it's because he is arrogant and he won't listen to them. He didn't listen to them in the primary and he got wiped out in Detroit. If it were up to the people of Detroit, he would not be the nominee and he's done nothing to usurp." — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2026

🚨 Mike Rogers is receiving the highest amount of support from Black and Jewish voters of any Republican in recent Michigan History https://t.co/dC5G7c0qam — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 18, 2026

Since the primary, the two voter blocs El-Sayed struggled mightily with were black and Jewish voters, the two biggest minority voting blocs in the country. That project has seen no improvement, as Jewish Democrats in the Detroit suburbs are supporting Rogers, along with black voters. Also, Abdul, ordering fried chicken isn’t good black voter outreach.

CNN: The mid October generic ballot has underestimated Republicans over 90% of the time Mid October Generic Ballot since 1994: Underestimated Republicans: 🔴 15 Didn’t underestimate Republicans: 🔵 1 https://t.co/lfeoUBehty — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 26, 2026





Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.