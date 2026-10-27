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If This Poll on Black Voter Support for Mike Rogers Is True, El-Sayed Could Be Cooked

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 27, 2026 6:30 AM
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If This Poll on Black Voter Support for Mike Rogers Is True, El-Sayed Could Be Cooked
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

I can’t be certain this survey is accurate. That got tossed out when numerous firms intentionally posted fake polls, and they all used the same excuse: they were conducting a social experiment. We’re flying blind here, with some saying that Democrats could net 230-plus seats in the House, only for news to break that polls are tightening in the Midwest and Democrats are now more bearish on their chances of a blue wave. Two scenarios, two different outcomes, and both cannot occupy the same space. Yet in Michigan, Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers is clinching 33 percent of the Black vote. If that holds, Abdul El-Sayed could be toast. 

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Since the primary, the two voter blocs El-Sayed struggled mightily with were black and Jewish voters, the two biggest minority voting blocs in the country. That project has seen no improvement, as Jewish Democrats in the Detroit suburbs are supporting Rogers, along with black voters. Also, Abdul, ordering fried chicken isn’t good black voter outreach.


 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BLACK LIVES MATTER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN
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