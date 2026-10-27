ICE Calls Out 'Fake and Gay' CBS News Over Deportation Segment on 60 Minutes

Amy had it yesterday. CBS News went after Trump’s deportation policy, one of the reasons he won the 2024 election. I didn’t watch it. I don’t care — all I have to say to the deported illegal aliens is, ‘Enjoy the flight’:

Advertisement

CBS's "60 Minutes" ran a segment this weekend about deported illegal aliens who were sent to Ghana. Ghana then, reportedly, sent 17 of these illegal aliens to their home countries, and "60 Minutes" wanted to remind us that immigration judges had ruled that couldn't happen. Of course, the U.S. did not violate those rulings. We sent the illegal aliens to Ghana, who then enforced their immigration laws and returned these illegal aliens to their home nations. Remember, every illegal alien was offered the option to self-deport with payment to a nation of their choosing.

One person featured in this sob story segment was Moussa Diawara. His family wants him home. Family? The man says he’s gay, which now means his asylum request was fraudulent. That means this should be investigated for immigration fraud, something that Ilhan Omar knows something about.

Fake & Gay! Moussa Diawara, the Malian national featured in this shockingly poorly researched @60Minutes report, now faces allegations of immigration FRAUD after his asylum application surfaced, revealing that he claimed to be a HOMOSEXUAL man who feared persecution in Mali. Read more ⬇️ — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 26, 2026

🚨 #FOXEXCLUSIVE: 60 Minutes featured a deported Malian national whose wife and two children spoke about how much they miss him and want him home. But we exclusively obtained Moussa Diawara’s asylum application, where he said he was seeking asylum in the U.S. because he was gay and feared being killed if sent back. Now, DHS is pointing to his case as an example of alleged immigration fraud. In his own words, Diawara wrote: “Although I was born as a boy, but things appeared differently for me as I was already having female behaviors and feelings.” “I was more comfortable being intimate with boys rather than with girls.” And describing his life after arriving in the United States: “Since I came to the USA I had the possibilities to express my feelings to men without any embarrassment no reserve.” Read the asylum application for yourself: — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) October 26, 2026

60 Minutes wants you outraged that Trump deported a man with a final removal order from 2012. The real scandal is that it took 14 years. Withholding of removal only bars deportation to one country, yet only 1.6% of recipients ever leave - even though they have a final order of removal. I explained how this functions as backdoor amnesty at Natcon last year. This is the same loophole that the Maryland Man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, exploited. Thankfully, Trump is finally ending it. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 27, 2026

Advertisement

Immigration and Customs Enforcement called the segment poorly researched, fake, and gay.

Absolute cinema, fellas. Hilarious.

That's how you push back on the corrupt, lying media.

WATCH WHAT @60Minutes DIDN’T SHOW YOU. Here’s the FULL, uncut interview with @DHSGenCounsel James Percival. https://t.co/RSxxHBDTnF — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 27, 2026

You can kind of see why @60Minutes left stuff like this on the cutting room floor. https://t.co/w5L4jEbdJl — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) October 27, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.