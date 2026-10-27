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ICE Calls Out 'Fake and Gay' CBS News Over Deportation Segment on 60 Minutes

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 27, 2026 12:03 AM
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ICE Calls Out 'Fake and Gay' CBS News Over Deportation Segment on 60 Minutes
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Amy had it yesterday. CBS News went after Trump’s deportation policy, one of the reasons he won the 2024 election. I didn’t watch it. I don’t care — all I have to say to the deported illegal aliens is, ‘Enjoy the flight’:

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CBS's "60 Minutes" ran a segment this weekend about deported illegal aliens who were sent to Ghana. Ghana then, reportedly, sent 17 of these illegal aliens to their home countries, and "60 Minutes" wanted to remind us that immigration judges had ruled that couldn't happen.

Of course, the U.S. did not violate those rulings. We sent the illegal aliens to Ghana, who then enforced their immigration laws and returned these illegal aliens to their home nations. Remember, every illegal alien was offered the option to self-deport with payment to a nation of their choosing.

One person featured in this sob story segment was Moussa Diawara. His family wants him home. Family? The man says he’s gay, which now means his asylum request was fraudulent. That means this should be investigated for immigration fraud, something that Ilhan Omar knows something about. 

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement called the segment poorly researched, fake, and gay. 

Absolute cinema, fellas. Hilarious. 

That's how you push back on the corrupt, lying media. 

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News Topics 60 MINUTES | CBS NEWS | DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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