We Have Two 2026 Scenarios That Cannot Exist in the Same Space

We are flying blind. Factors are chipping away at the blue tsunami stories that have been building for weeks. Now, we’re seeing the pivot, as pundits consider that Trump voters have not responded to polls, which have led firms to criminally underestimate the GOP vote for years, by a two-to-three-point margin. If so, the GOP retains control of Congress. We are flying blind into Election Day.

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Pollster Frank Luntz was bearish on the 2026 climate: he doesn’t think his colleagues are asking the right questions to gauge the landscape accurately, especially regarding voter turnout. He was wrong in 2016, and from what he sees, these surveys are worthless. We now have a crack cocaine-addled prediction that Democrats could win 250 seats, juxtaposed with a Politico piece about how polls are tightening in the Midwest, which has poured cold water on Democrats’ hopes of a wave. Which is it? These two scenarios cannot exist in the same space (via Politico):

New Polls Find Democrats Could Win as Many as 250 House Seats, Largest Majority Since 2008 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) October 24, 2026

Politico: Internal polling from both sides show Republicans closing the gap in the Midwest. Democrats are privately warning they might not get 2018-level numbers, a notable shift from their bullish predictions earlier this month. Link to article: https://t.co/nsBoJ7maCA https://t.co/sk2igQ5cpz — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 24, 2026

🔴 Internal polling shows Republicans closing the gap in the Midwest, with Democrats privately warning they might not achieve 2018-level numbers (Politico) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) October 24, 2026

And the House map is tightening: Senior Democrats are measuring expectations on how big of a House majority they might get after Nov. 3, POLITICO’s Meredith Lee Hill and Andrew Howard write. The latest internal polling from both sides show the GOP closing the gap in the Midwest and other key races narrowing, with the GOP’s money bomb drop also boosting races in Florida. Democrats are privately warning they might not get 2018-level numbers, a notable shift from their bullish predictions earlier this month.

It goes back to Trump voters rejecting outreach from polling firms, how MAGA is jacked up to vote this year, and how voter registrations in key swing states have not dipped since 2024. Oh, and let’s not forget the serial polling firms that turn out to be fake, push fake surveys, and then later call it a social experiment.

I’m going to make a prediction: the polls are off, we keep Congress, and the Democrats lose their minds.

I’m channeling the late Jim Fassel right now.

I’m raising the stakes and pushing the chips to the middle of the table. You want to get it in, get in. You want to get out, get out: the GOP is retaining control of Congress.

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CNN: If the polls underestimate Senate Republicans like they did from 2018 to 2024 they keep the senate 🔴 Republicans: 53 🔵 Democrats: 47 Michigan: 🔴 GOP Flip Maine: 🔴 GOP Hold Texas: 🔴 GOP Hold Alaska: 🔴 GOP Hold Ohio: 🔴 GOP Hold https://t.co/w5vMN5G4lx — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 23, 2026

No, it won’t be by double-digit majorities, but we’re retaining control.

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