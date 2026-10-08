DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

CNN Noted Something Rather Remarkable About Voter Registration in These States

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 08, 2026 6:50 AM
Advertisement
CNN Noted Something Rather Remarkable About Voter Registration in These States
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The polling has been awful this year. It’s been a degrading industry since 2012, but any firm will toss out something to conform to your confirmation bias if you pay them. There are many ways to skin the electoral cat. The same principle applies to polling. Case in point: Ann Selzer claimed, weeks before Election Day 2024, that Kamala Harris was up three points in Iowa. Everyone knew that was bunk. That’s a 20+ point swing that Ann missed. Please. Trump was going to win Iowa, and he did handily. Yet, it sure got Democrats excited over nothing. 

Advertisement

Is the GOP brand toxic? I mean, the polling for Trump and Republicans could be better, but there’s no mass exodus. Trump has never been more popular with the GOP base. MAGA is also juiced to vote this midterm cycle, but the psyops and suppression polls are rolling. Ignore them. I thought something more grounded would roll out by now, but no. Mute the polls, focus on your campaign, Republicans. Stop whining and fight. And of all people, it is CNN’s Harry Enten whose throwing cold water on the Democrats’ blue tsunami talk, notably because Republican voter registration in some key battleground states in 2024 all expanded this year. Democrats did not. 

Recommended
Here's One Account of What Happened at That Cornell Frat House. This Will Likely Get Messier. Matt Vespa Barack Obama's Campaigning With El-Sayed Just Turned Very Awkward Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Larry spoke at length about how the polls don’t make sense. 


Onward, folks. Don’t fall for the games. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | GOP | KAMALA HARRIS | POLLING
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Here's One Account of What Happened at That Cornell Frat House. This Will Likely Get Messier.

Here's One Account of What Happened at That Cornell Frat House. This Will Likely Get Messier.

Matt Vespa
Barack Obama's Campaigning With El-Sayed Just Turned Very Awkward

Barack Obama's Campaigning With El-Sayed Just Turned Very Awkward

Matt Vespa
The 2028 Race Is About to Start and JD Vance Has Already Won (Probably)

The 2028 Race Is About to Start and JD Vance Has Already Won (Probably)

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos