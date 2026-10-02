There's a Lot That's Off With the Current Slate of 2026 Polls

Shut up about the polling and fight. That’s the overall message Larry O’Connor had today regarding the mountains of polls showing a blue avalanche, and he’s sick of it. Polling has degraded massively since the 2012 election, when even Gallup, which missed the mark so badly on Obama and Romney, opted to retire its final election poll for presidential races. It had Mitt Romney up 49-48 over Obama and were off by several points.

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Polling during the Trump years has always been atrocious, and this 2026 cycle is even more outrageous. The problem is increasing polarization and the insanity of liberals, who no doubt harass these pollsters when they see what they don’t like — Nate Silver got this treatment a little in 2024 — so silly things happen. These are businesses, so they chalk up whatever concerns to who’s paying. O’Connor notes that’s part of the problem: whatever you think, there’s a poll to satisfy your bias.

He broke down how the likely/registered voters are off, how voter enthusiasm isn’t all that different between the MAGA base and Democrats, so how could there be massive swings in the YouGov/Economist and Harvard/Harris polls? There’s also been no real decline in MAGA support for Trump, so these defectors, another sub-plot in this cycle, might also be a wild dream.

The math isn’t mathing on some of this stuff, but political operatives are taking it as gospel, which has diverted cash from key races like North Carolina. It’s a state that’s split down the middle regarding voter registration, and people here don’t decide who they’re voting for until two weeks before Election Day.

We had firms release fake polls showing Francesca Hong winning the Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial primary by nearly 20 points, only for those firms to say it was a social experiment before shutting down. Democrats’ historic unpopularity is also being reduced to ‘meh’ territory. Look, Trump and the GOP need to get their act together, not doubt. But it’s not like the Democrats have solid approval with voters. It’s worse than that of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who are lambasted daily by the liberal media.

Fake polling company EXPOSES how polls are used as PROPAGANDA WEAPONS against conservative Republicans.



Larry O'Connor EXPOSES the media and political establishment for blindly accepting fabricated polling data, proving that polls exist to SUPPRESS conservative enthusiasm and… pic.twitter.com/0ZDg75a7le — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 19, 2026

🚨 The media is FLOODING Texas with FAKE polls and PHONY stories to CRUSH Republican enthusiasm for Ken Paxton



Larry O'Connor EXPOSES the coordinated campaign of fake polls and manufactured news stories designed to SUPPRESS Republican turnout in the Texas Senate race.



"When you… pic.twitter.com/F7Rurcivxe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 19, 2026

This is one of the main reasons they release crappy polls. It's not really for voters consumption (sure it works on voters also), but to set narratives with decision makers on where to spend the money. Fake polls can shift 10s of millions from a winnable race to a race that… https://t.co/C2oO1lXlvM — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) October 2, 2026

It’s October. The only thing anyone should be working on now is final arguments for voters and shoring up GOTV operations. Enough dwelling on the polls. Enough whining about this candidate or that candidate. Shut up and fight. Show up and vote and mute the liberal media and its trash polls. Folks, when one survey has Democrats winning by double digits, and another shows a dead heat, something is off.

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Case in point, I think you all knew Kamala Harris wasn’t going to win Iowa. The Des Moines Register said otherwise, showing the former VP up by three over Trump before Election Day 2024, which got Democrats all excited. She got blown out 55-42.

It’s Iowa. This isn’t 2008 or 2012. It’s ruby red. It’s Trump country.

Settle down and breathe. Some of these polls are being weaponized to depress turnout.

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