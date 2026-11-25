The crew on Fox News Channel's The Five was having fun with the news that the Democratic Party has planned 12 primary presidential debates, starting next June. There is a whole list of qualifications for entry, but we can guess Fox won't be allowed to participate in any debate.

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"Why aren't The Five hosting a debate?" asked Greg Gutfeld. "Jessica (Tarlov) would have to lead it. She's our Trojan horse. And then me and Jesse come out with the attack!" Jesse Watters said, "There's no excuse not to do one with Fox."

There's a big excuse — as Gutfeld suggested, they don't want any right-wing attackers damaging their brand. Republican presidential contenders have always been expected to subject themselves to a battering on CNN, or CBS, or NBC, but the Democrats don't have to endure anything of the sort.

The last cycle where Democrat presidential hopefuls debated on Fox News was in 2003-2004. Two debates in 2003 were co-hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. One was moderated by Brit Hume with three liberal black journalists — Farai Chideya, Ed Gordon, and Juan Williams. The second one was moderated by liberal Gwen Ifill of PBS, with Fox's Carl Cameron on the panel.

In 2004, they co-hosted a New Hampshire debate with some state news outlets and ABC News. It was moderated by Hume, two New Hampshire journalists, and liberal ABC anchorman Peter Jennings as the main questioner. Ever since then, the party pros have seen the cons of this — and the Democrat base hates Fox so much, they don't want them "normalized" with an establishment gig.

Fox tried again with the Black Caucus in 2007, but the plan was scuttled by the major candidates refusing to debate on Fox — Hillary Clinton, John Edwards, and Barack Obama. So it became a "scheduling challenge." That was that.

One of the Democrat debate requirements in the upcoming cycle is that every applicant will be required to "denounce dark money spending," where the donors aren't disclosed — but only in the primaries. No one's going to be all principled about the financial backers when facing those villainous Republicans. In a contest that's often judged by reporters as "who has momentum," the money race is a big factor in the long stretch of months before anyone actually votes in a primary.

By this transparency standard, it would be fun for the Democrats to require that any media outlet that wishes to host a presidential debate "must denounce anonymous sourcing," which also denies important information to the public. But this sleazy practice is their bread and butter, no matter their occasional protests that it's used sparingly.

Typically, our elitist media will denounce "dark money" and then turn around and quote "officials familiar with the candidate's thinking." Democracy never "dies in darkness" when they keep all the darkness around people blabbing to them. Journalists are always the heroes of their own story.

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Some Democrats have been willing to be interviewed on Fox, from Gavin Newsom to Abdul El-Sayed, who memorably asked Jesse Watters if he was circumcised. But as an institution, the "Democratic" Party doesn't believe in diversity of media appearances. Fox is tagged as "anti-Democrat," and in their minds, they are then "anti-democracy."

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

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