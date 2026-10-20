The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her

Is this the ballgame for Ilhan Omar? The Minnesota Democrat has gone into the bunker ever since federal agents searched her D.C. residence last Monday. The search warrant was framed as political persecution, a talking point that died a quick death: a Democrat judge signed it, and such searches aren’t approved unless the evidence is damning. Federal agents confiscated Omar’s passport, phone, and computer. The major development in the investigation into Omar, at least regarding the immigration fraud allegations, stems from her sister’s text messages, and federal agents seized her device before the search.

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Federal agents were reportedly dumpster diving through Omar’s trash, looking for DNA evidence. Was something else going on? We know that evidence was obtained, and that thing about marrying her brother that the liberal media dismissed as a conspiracy theory — it might be true. Also, we’ve learned the trash sifting was not for DNA (via NY Post):

#BREAKING: Federal agents now have Ilhan Omar's DNA and personal passport in citizenship probe. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 19, 2026

Federal prosecutors are planning to use DNA evidence to try to prove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) committed immigration fraud, as part of the sprawling investigation into the congresswoman, sources told The Post. People familiar with the years-long criminal probe said the feds have made use of whistleblowers, government records and now obtained DNA in an effort to substantiate decade-old allegations that Omar — and possibly members of her family like her father — defrauded immigration authorities. One source said the DNA evidence was critical to proving an allegation that Omar married her brother when she wed Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009 because she was trying to help him get a green card — which never came to fruition. It’s unclear whether the DNA was taken before or after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) searched the congresswoman’s home in Washington, DC, last Monday, when federal agents were seen exiting the bungalow with boxes marked “Seized Property Evidence.” Another source pushed back on initial reports that investigators had gone “dumpster diving” in order to get DNA swabs of Omar, Elmi, who is currently residing in the UK, or family members. Two more indicated that the execution of the search warrant on Oct. 12, coupled with the DNA and additional evidence, has provided a solid basis to bring charges of conspiracy to commit some form of immigration fraud before a grand jury, stemming from the probe initiated by the Minnesota US Attorney’s Office. Given the case is being pursued as a general conspiracy, the evidence will prove useful even if some of the acts fall outside of the statute of limitations.

Oh, and there's the winery development: they allegedly sold empty barrels.

They were selling EMPTY barrels of wine… Name of wine: “The Devil’s Lie” Ilhan Omar’s net worth: 2020: -$65K 2021: $65K 2022: $115K 2023: $205K 2024: 30 MILLION 2025: $95K 2026: $125K This wasn’t an accounting error. This was a sloppy money laundering op. They got caught. https://t.co/oUMNxsSOe6 — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 19, 2026

Rep. Ilhan Omar and her husband's winery was shut down for fraud after they apparently sold investors barrels of wine with nothing inside, according to Rep. James Comer. "From our initial investigation of Omar and her financial disclosure form, there are multiple fronts where you could get a search warrant issued," House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer said to Fox News. "Not only was there a huge discrepancy in the financial disclosure form, there was the winery that was the big base of her $25 million listing on her financial disclosure form." "That winery has, according to the press, been shut down because of fraud. They were apparently selling investors barrels of wine to be aged, but there was nothing in the barrels." Back in February, after reviewing financial disclosures filed by Omar, Rep. Comer sent a letter to Omar's husband questioning how eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC went from being worth $51,000 in 2023 to up to $30 million in 2024. Comer at the time said the discrepancy was very concerning, noting how the California winery and venture capital firm "increased so dramatically in value only a year after reporting very limited assets." "Given that these companies do not publicly list their investors or where their money comes from, this sudden jump in value raises concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence with your wife," he said at the time. A couple of months later, in April, the winery reportedly shut down operations. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2026

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#BREAKING: House Oversight Chairman escalates Ilhan Omar probe, says search warrant possible on multiple fronts. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 20, 2026

https://t.co/pk19ANTmVI — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 20, 2026

#BREAKING: Ilhan Omar's former winery sold completely empty barrels of wine, Rep. Comer says. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 19, 2026

This investigation into Omar started under Joe Biden.

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