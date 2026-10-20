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The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 20, 2026 12:21 AM
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The Feds Have That DNA Evidence on Ilhan Omar...and It Could Totally Wreck Her
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Is this the ballgame for Ilhan Omar? The Minnesota Democrat has gone into the bunker ever since federal agents searched her D.C. residence last Monday. The search warrant was framed as political persecution, a talking point that died a quick death: a Democrat judge signed it, and such searches aren’t approved unless the evidence is damning. Federal agents confiscated Omar’s passport, phone, and computer. The major development in the investigation into Omar, at least regarding the immigration fraud allegations, stems from her sister’s text messages, and federal agents seized her device before the search. 

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Federal agents were reportedly dumpster diving through Omar’s trash, looking for DNA evidence. Was something else going on? We know that evidence was obtained, and that thing about marrying her brother that the liberal media dismissed as a conspiracy theory — it might be true. Also, we’ve learned the trash sifting was not for DNA (via NY Post):

Federal prosecutors are planning to use DNA evidence to try to prove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) committed immigration fraud, as part of the sprawling investigation into the congresswoman, sources told The Post.

People familiar with the years-long criminal probe said the feds have made use of whistleblowers, government records and now obtained DNA in an effort to substantiate decade-old allegations that Omar — and possibly members of her family like her father — defrauded immigration authorities.

One source said the DNA evidence was critical to proving an allegation that Omar married her brother when she wed Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009 because she was trying to help him get a green card — which never came to fruition.

It’s unclear whether the DNA was taken before or after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) searched the congresswoman’s home in Washington, DC, last Monday, when federal agents were seen exiting the bungalow with boxes marked “Seized Property Evidence.”

Another source pushed back on initial reports that investigators had gone “dumpster diving” in order to get DNA swabs of Omar, Elmi, who is currently residing in the UK, or family members.

Two more indicated that the execution of the search warrant on Oct. 12, coupled with the DNA and additional evidence, has provided a solid basis to bring charges of conspiracy to commit some form of immigration fraud before a grand jury, stemming from the probe initiated by the Minnesota US Attorney’s Office.

Given the case is being pursued as a general conspiracy, the evidence will prove useful even if some of the acts fall outside of the statute of limitations.

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Oh, and there's the winery development: they allegedly sold empty barrels. 

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This investigation into Omar started under Joe Biden. 

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News Topics CORRUPTION | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE | ILHAN OMAR | JOE BIDEN
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