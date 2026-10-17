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Federal Agents Are Dumpster Diving Through Ilhan Omar's Trash. Does This Go Beyond Immigration Fraud

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 17, 2026 12:30 AM
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Federal Agents Are Dumpster Diving Through Ilhan Omar's Trash. Does This Go Beyond Immigration Fraud
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is under pressure. For now, this seems to be an immigration fraud investigation. Her D.C. residence was raided by federal agents this week, with her phone, computer, and passport being seized. It was later determined that her staff changed her date of birth, her father was not a legitimate refugee, and now subpoenas are flying. This is looking like a conspiracy, and now we have federal agents sifting through her trash? Is there something else going on here? 

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Leland Vittert of NewsNation has more:

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that federal agents went dumpster diving to get DNA from Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her family before the raid on her D.C. home earlier this week. Our reporting suggests investigations go far beyond simple immigration fraud. 

NewsNation sources say the likely coming indictments will be stunning in nature and far beyond anything the public has understood the case to be about.

It’s not surprising to those who were paying attention, as Noah Rothman pointed out on CNN, though they did not take it kindly. This investigation into Omar started under Joe Biden; her financial disclosure and tax returns are shady. Minnesota has admitted her campaign finance forms are a mess. 

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Drip. Drip. Drip. 

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News Topics CORRUPTION | FBI | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ILHAN OMAR
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