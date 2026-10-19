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Harmeet Dhillon Points Out the Obvious in This Predictable 60 Minutes Segment on Election Security

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 19, 2026 3:30 PM
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Harmeet Dhillon Points Out the Obvious in This Predictable 60 Minutes Segment on Election Security
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

If you thought CBS News under Bari Weiss would become MAGA central, you’re wrong. That’s directed at the unhinged leftists who were unhappy that 60 Minutes received a much-needed overhaul from Bari Weiss, the network’s new editor-in-chief, who's also a classical liberal and a lesbian, so talk about misdirected hostility. That was never going to happen, and Lesley Stahl proved that with this segment on election security. She interviewed a slew of Democrats, all involved with our election system, using the Fulton County, Georgia, ballot seizure to tee off on the Trump administration’s ongoing campaign to shore up our elections. The primary aim is to ensure that noncitizens can’t vote, because permitting that is insane. 

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The law is clear, though Democrats think some level of criminality is tolerable on this front. It usually benefits them, so you can see why. And one wonders how cashless bail has ruined cities. Body camera footage of FBI agents in Fulton taking ballots was shown, portrayed as a wild government raid. It wasn’t — a judge signed off on the warrant, which the official, a Democrat, admitted. The only person who told the truth was Harmeet Dhillon, who’s spearheading the effort to clean up our election system (via Fox News):

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon defended the Trump administration's investigation into noncitizen voters ahead of the midterm elections during CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday.

"There are people who feel that the point is to sow distrust about the whole election system. There are very few people who are noncitizens who end up voting — very, very few. And so, therefore, what's the purpose?" Lesley Stahl, host of "60 Minutes," asked Dhillon.

Dhillon responded, "The point is actually the opposite of what you were saying. It's not to sow distrust. The distrust is there. And so, all of these kinds of crimes are being prosecuted now for the first time really, in volume. And look, even the Biden administration prosecuted 13 people for noncitizen voting."

Stahl interrupted and said the numbers were "tiny."

"So Lesley, we've been in office for less than two years. We've had investigations ongoing for over a year, and it takes time. There are literally thousands of them out there that we are looking at," Dhillon responded.

Dhillon pledged in July that the Trump administration will pursue every provable case of illegal voting under what she described as a "broken windows" enforcement strategy, marking a sharp shift from prior administrations as the DOJ intensifies scrutiny of voter rolls following revelations that noncitizens were registered to vote in New Jersey.

[…]

The "60 Minutes" host asked if there were plans to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to polling locations.

Dhillon said there were "no plans" to do so.

Dhillon dismissed concerns that President Donald Trump would challenge the results of the midterms as "paranoia," Stahl said during a voice-over moment in the segment. 

The "60 Minutes" host asked Dhillon, "So would you consider a noncitizen voting an irregularity that would lead to a challenge of the vote?"

"I think that would lead to the person's vote being challenged, but not the entire election," Dhillon said.

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Of course, the introduction to this segment is couched in a ‘Trump is trying to steal 2026 and burn our institution from the inside out’ theme, which is soaked in irony, since that’s what Biden’s DOJ did with Arctic Frost and the raid on Mar-a-Lago. If you bought a MAGA hat, former Special Counsel Jack Smith has your information in a database, so please excuse me if I think you live on Mars regarding efforts to shore up our elections. 

Dhillon did some live-tweeting when the segment aired on Sunday. 

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News Topics 60 MINUTES | BARI WEISS | CBS NEWS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | HARMEET K. DHILLON | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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