Harmeet Dhillon Points Out the Obvious in This Predictable 60 Minutes Segment on Election Security

If you thought CBS News under Bari Weiss would become MAGA central, you’re wrong. That’s directed at the unhinged leftists who were unhappy that 60 Minutes received a much-needed overhaul from Bari Weiss, the network’s new editor-in-chief, who's also a classical liberal and a lesbian, so talk about misdirected hostility. That was never going to happen, and Lesley Stahl proved that with this segment on election security. She interviewed a slew of Democrats, all involved with our election system, using the Fulton County, Georgia, ballot seizure to tee off on the Trump administration’s ongoing campaign to shore up our elections. The primary aim is to ensure that noncitizens can’t vote, because permitting that is insane.

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“State audits” found “only 52 noncitizens” on the voter rolls is a self-own from @60Minutes — kiersten pels (@KierstenPels) October 19, 2026

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“There are people who feel that the point is to sow distrust about the whole election system. There are very few people who are noncitizens who end up voting very few. Very few. And so therefore what's the purpose?” 60 Minutes asks Harmeet Dhillon, who heads the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The point is actually the opposite of what you were saying. It's not to sow distrust. The distrust is there,” says Dhillon. “And so all of these kinds of crimes are being prosecuted now for the first time really in volume.” State audits have shown that noncitizen voting is extremely rare, though it does happen. https://t.co/j2tq385kj6 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 18, 2026

The law is clear, though Democrats think some level of criminality is tolerable on this front. It usually benefits them, so you can see why. And one wonders how cashless bail has ruined cities. Body camera footage of FBI agents in Fulton taking ballots was shown, portrayed as a wild government raid. It wasn’t — a judge signed off on the warrant, which the official, a Democrat, admitted. The only person who told the truth was Harmeet Dhillon, who’s spearheading the effort to clean up our election system (via Fox News):

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon defended the Trump administration's investigation into noncitizen voters ahead of the midterm elections during CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday. "There are people who feel that the point is to sow distrust about the whole election system. There are very few people who are noncitizens who end up voting — very, very few. And so, therefore, what's the purpose?" Lesley Stahl, host of "60 Minutes," asked Dhillon. Dhillon responded, "The point is actually the opposite of what you were saying. It's not to sow distrust. The distrust is there. And so, all of these kinds of crimes are being prosecuted now for the first time really, in volume. And look, even the Biden administration prosecuted 13 people for noncitizen voting." Stahl interrupted and said the numbers were "tiny." "So Lesley, we've been in office for less than two years. We've had investigations ongoing for over a year, and it takes time. There are literally thousands of them out there that we are looking at," Dhillon responded. Dhillon pledged in July that the Trump administration will pursue every provable case of illegal voting under what she described as a "broken windows" enforcement strategy, marking a sharp shift from prior administrations as the DOJ intensifies scrutiny of voter rolls following revelations that noncitizens were registered to vote in New Jersey. […] The "60 Minutes" host asked if there were plans to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to polling locations. Dhillon said there were "no plans" to do so. Dhillon dismissed concerns that President Donald Trump would challenge the results of the midterms as "paranoia," Stahl said during a voice-over moment in the segment. The "60 Minutes" host asked Dhillon, "So would you consider a noncitizen voting an irregularity that would lead to a challenge of the vote?" "I think that would lead to the person's vote being challenged, but not the entire election," Dhillon said.

Of course, the introduction to this segment is couched in a ‘Trump is trying to steal 2026 and burn our institution from the inside out’ theme, which is soaked in irony, since that’s what Biden’s DOJ did with Arctic Frost and the raid on Mar-a-Lago. If you bought a MAGA hat, former Special Counsel Jack Smith has your information in a database, so please excuse me if I think you live on Mars regarding efforts to shore up our elections.

NEW: Federal agents smash huge voter fraud ring on Monday, chasing targets across California drawn from a list of more than 20,000 suspected noncitizens in the state who allegedly registered to vote in next month’s midterm elections, NY Post reports. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 19, 2026

"These are NOT isolated instances": DOJ announces charges against 28 noncitizens accused of illegally registering to vote, many of whom also cast ballots in previous elections. "In the last seven weeks alone, the DOJ has charged 113 aliens in 20 states with illegal voting and registration offenses." https://t.co/FeuhgMMmxG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2026

Dhillon did some live-tweeting when the segment aired on Sunday.

I set some fake news straight on @60Minutes tonight, though as usual they edit out 95% of the answers. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) October 19, 2026

Get it straight 🤨! There will be lots of 👀 on this election! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) October 19, 2026

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