If You Bought a MAGA Hat Between 2021-2025, Jack Smith Has Your Data





I’m sure former Special Counsel Jack Smith knew this would come to light. He led two investigations into Donald Trump: one involving so-called election interference and another related to the alleged mishandling of classified materials. Nothing came of these investigations, despite an unlimited budget and an army of anti-Trump attorneys.

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What they did do was use Trump as a springboard to put the entire conservative movement under the microscope. From sitting members of Congress to the average Joe, the net was wide. The overreach has been creepy. Conservative organizations were placed under surveillance, and now we’re learning that those who bought MAGA hats between 2021 and 2025 were added to a special database (via Daily Caller):

🚨 Chairman @ChuckGrassley reveals SHOCKING new whistleblower discovery in explosive memo today: Jack Smith & Biden DOJ obtained personal data for over HALF A MILLION Republican donors, voters and supporters. At least 639,000 Americans’ data was scooped up by Smith and his team. "Smith and the Biden Justice Department collected incredibly invasive donor data – and voter data – beyond what could conceivably be necessary for Smith or his team to fulfill the Special Counsel’s mandate." — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) October 14, 2026

If you bought a MAGA hat between 2021-2025, Jack Smith had a spreadsheet with your name and home address. Let that sink in…. Thanks to Senator @ChuckGrassley & @SenJudiciaryGOP for bringing transparency! Time to hold Jack Smith accountable! @ItsYourGov https://t.co/lJtTPQBINS — Marshall Yates (@MarshallYates_) October 14, 2026

A new memo sheds light on the extraordinarily long arm of the FBI as it investigated President Donald Trump — showing that the bureau gobbled up the personal data of at least 639,000 Republican donors, voters and supporters. Former Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Biden Justice Department obtained data including the names, dates of birth, physical addresses, email addresses, and voter registrations of thousands of everyday Americans, according to the memo released Wednesday by Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley. Smith wielded the country’s most powerful law enforcement tools to nab data on Trump supporters who purchased MAGA hats, including their shipping addresses. Smith’s sweep — though ostensibly focused on the events of January 6, 2020 — captured data back to 2005. The documents suggest that Smith sought to ensnare the information of thousands of everyday Republicans, effectively treating them like parties to a criminal conspiracy due to their party affiliation.

More on the donor angle:

Thousands of Americans across all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, who donated as little as $1 to President Trump and Trump-aligned Republican entities had their checks secretly subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team. Records provided to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) via legally protected whistleblower disclosures reveal Smith’s team acquired at least 4,782 checks from Americans who made mainly small-dollar donations to President Trump between September 2019 to August 2023. The checks reveal the donors’ home addresses, bank account and routing numbers, and signatures. Smith’s team acquired the checks as part of its “Arctic Frost” election case against President Trump, allowing the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to gain access to nearly 5,000 Americans’ highly sensitive information, including 42 Iowans. There may be additional subpoena returns that include more donor checks. Whistleblower records show the checks were routed to former FBI Special Agent Walter Giardina.

Smith tried to portray himself as an independent, unbiased prosecutor and investigator before Senate Republicans, and they laughed him out of the room. We know what you did, sir.

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