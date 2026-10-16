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A Good Guy With a Gun Prevented Further Tragedy at Silver Rail Elementary in Oregon

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 16, 2026 6:55 AM
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A Good Guy With a Gun Prevented Further Tragedy at Silver Rail Elementary in Oregon
AP Photo/Joe Kline

There was a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, yesterday. A teacher and three schoolchildren were killed during the attack. The shooter, a 16-year-old, was shot and killed by an armed community member, a law-abiding citizen exercising his Second Amendment rights. The shooter gained access to the school by blasting through the locked doors. The community member saw this, reacted, followed the suspect, and then neutralized the threat (via CBS News):

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Three children and a teacher were killed, and two others critically wounded, in a shooting on Thursday at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, authorities said. 

The suspect, a 16-year-old male, was shot and killed by a bystander, Bend police said.

Along with the teacher, the three children killed were ages 5, 8 and 11, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said in a news conference Thursday night. Two others, a 7-year-old child and a 54-year-old teacher, were taken to St. Charles Medical Center with critical injuries. No names were immediately released. 

Krantz said that officers were called to the school just before 1 p.m. on a 911 call from a person who said they had been shot at several times while in their vehicle by a suspect with a long gun. Emergency dispatchers then received dozens of 911 calls that the suspect had entered the school. 

The shooter forced his way into the school by "shooting at locked doors," Krantz said. 

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Oregon has universal background checks, already bans so-called ghost guns, has safe storage laws, and prohibits gun ownership for those under 16. The gun control crowd needs to shut it — your laws don’t save people. A good guy with a gun did, and if this person hadn’t been there, we likely would’ve seen more dead kids. The Second Amendment isn’t going away. 

To this individual, nicely done — you saved lives. 

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News Topics GUN RIGHTS | GUN VIOLENCE | OREGON | SECOND AMENDMENT
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