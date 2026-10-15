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Police: Suspect Shot and Killed at Oregon Elementary School; Multiple Victims Reported

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 15, 2026 6:05 PM
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Police: Suspect Shot and Killed at Oregon Elementary School; Multiple Victims Reported
AP Photo/Joe Kline

Multiple people are injured, and the shooter is dead after a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, OR, on Thursday. 

Four victims have died, including three children and one adult. The suspect was shot and killed at the school, possibly by a bystander.

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Police received a 911 call at 12:59 PM on Thursday for a shot fired into a car at the school. Officers arrived at 1:02 PM, and seconds later, the shooter was shot and killed.

Police transferred two people to the hospital. Their conditions aren't known. 


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News Topics CBS NEWS | GUN VIOLENCE | MASS SHOOTING | OREGON | CRIME
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