Police: Suspect Shot and Killed at Oregon Elementary School; Multiple Victims Reported

Multiple people are injured, and the shooter is dead after a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, OR, on Thursday.

Four victims have died, including three children and one adult. The suspect was shot and killed at the school, possibly by a bystander.

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Police received a 911 call at 12:59 PM on Thursday for a shot fired into a car at the school. Officers arrived at 1:02 PM, and seconds later, the shooter was shot and killed.

Police transferred two people to the hospital. Their conditions aren't known.

BREAKING: Per federal law enforcement sources to @FoxNews, there are four deceased victims as a result of the elementary school shooting in Bend, OR, including three children and one adult. The shooter is also deceased. 5 deaths. 4 victims, one shooter. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 15, 2026





The Bend Police Department is currently at Silver Rail Elementary School after a report of an active shooter. There is a large police presence in the area. Please avoid the area. We will share more information as soon as we can. — City of Bend Police Department #BendPolice (@BendCityPolice) October 15, 2026

Bend, Oregon police: received a call reporting someone shooting into a car at 12:59pm at Silver Rail Elementary School. Police arrived at 1:02pm and shooter was down seconds later. Unclear who shot shooter, possibly a bystander. Shooter is dead, died inside school. (Police also had received multiple calls reporting a shooter inside the school.) There are multiple victims, including children. No number of victims released yet. — Steve Lookner (@lookner) October 15, 2026

UPDATE: Police confirm multiple victims, including children, in the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting in Bend, Oregon. The shooter was reportedly shot and killed. VIA: @AZ_Intel_ https://t.co/NbdK0EBSqA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 15, 2026

BREAKING: Multiple people are dead following a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, according to CBS. "Several people were killed in a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend... The suspect was shot and killed," CBS reported. Here is what we know: - Suspect was shot and killed, potentially by a bystander. - At least two children were rushed to the hospital, according to Bend Police communications manager Sheila Miller. - Police received a call at 1259pm local time, and the suspect was down seconds after officers arrived at 102pm. - FBI is now on the scene. - The incident happened at Silver Rail Elementary, where about 450 attend. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2026





Authorities in Bend, Oregon say a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School has left behind multiple victims, including children. A shooter was shot and killed, police say. At least two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but information on their conditions and total number of injuries remain unclear. https://t.co/kjkUguu3nw — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 15, 2026

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CBS News: Multiple victims are dead after a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, federal law enforcement officials tell us. The shooter has been neutralized. W/ @NicoleSganga @cbsnews — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) October 15, 2026

BREAKING: Multiple people, including children, were injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Oregon, police said. The suspected shooter was shot and killed in the school, authorities said. https://t.co/MI1JnH9kpD https://t.co/n6yy2KYcNR — ABC News (@ABC) October 15, 2026

BREAKING: Reports of a potential active shooter at an elementary school in Bend, OR. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 15, 2026

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