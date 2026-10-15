Liberal Lawyer Obliterates the Dem Narrative That the Omar Immigration Probe Is Political

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is in serious trouble. A judge signed off on a search warrant for her D.C. home as part of the ongoing investigation into her immigration status, which is looking fugazi: her staff falsified her date of birth, and her father lied about his refugee status — no judge signs these warrants unless the evidence is damning.

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The initial liberal talking points came out strong but quickly died when we learned that the judge is a Democrat and was selected by D.C. Democrats. So, if this police action is politically motivated and fascist, it’s a bipartisan one. Also, as Jonathan Turley, a liberal law professor at George Washington Law School, pointed out, this probe into Omar’s immigration status started under Joe Biden:

Democrats call the Ilhan Omar investigation political. Jonathan Turley: "This investigation began under the Biden administration." 👀 Watch 👇 https://t.co/eU6GbdBJId — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2026

I also don’t want to hear any lectures right now. The FBI raided the home of Donald Trump, spied on his campaign, tracked the phone calls of his top aides, and the Biden DOJ under Jack Smith kept databases of ordinary GOP voters and MAGA hat purchasers.

Somehow, that’s not politically motivated, but investigating a sitting member of Congress who might have falsified her immigration records is. This is why we all laugh at the media.

Ilhan Omar's bad week, by the numbers: 1️⃣ A warrant reportedly citing false statements, immigration fraud & conspiracy 2️⃣ Grand jury subpoenas for her family 3️⃣ A birth year changed from 1981 to 1982 4️⃣ A second federal probe into her finances. Her husband: "I have no concerns." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2026

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