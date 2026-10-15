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Liberal Lawyer Obliterates the Dem Narrative That the Omar Immigration Probe Is Political

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 15, 2026 6:55 AM
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Liberal Lawyer Obliterates the Dem Narrative That the Omar Immigration Probe Is Political
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is in serious trouble. A judge signed off on a search warrant for her D.C. home as part of the ongoing investigation into her immigration status, which is looking fugazi: her staff falsified her date of birth, and her father lied about his refugee status — no judge signs these warrants unless the evidence is damning. 

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The initial liberal talking points came out strong but quickly died when we learned that the judge is a Democrat and was selected by D.C. Democrats. So, if this police action is politically motivated and fascist, it’s a bipartisan one. Also, as Jonathan Turley, a liberal law professor at George Washington Law School, pointed out, this probe into Omar’s immigration status started under Joe Biden:

I also don’t want to hear any lectures right now. The FBI raided the home of Donald Trump, spied on his campaign, tracked the phone calls of his top aides, and the Biden DOJ under Jack Smith kept databases of ordinary GOP voters and MAGA hat purchasers. 

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Somehow, that’s not politically motivated, but investigating a sitting member of Congress who might have falsified her immigration records is. This is why we all laugh at the media. 

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News Topics DOJ | FBI | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ILHAN OMAR
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