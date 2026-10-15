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Anti-Data Center Protester Interrupts Maine Senate Debate, and Susan Collins Had a Great Response

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 15, 2026 9:30 PM
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Anti-Data Center Protester Interrupts Maine Senate Debate, and Susan Collins Had a Great Response
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, Robert F. Bukaty

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) can hold her own, and she has. It’s not as if she’s facing the strongest candidate: Troy Jackson, who admitted he doesn’t want to hold the office he’s running for. That’s why he ran for governor this year and lost. But Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoos, domestic violence, and later rape allegation derailed his candidacy. Jackson said he’s running to defend the progressive cause, whatever that means, but the man is just uncouth. 

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Collins had a killer line when someone in the audience railed against data centers, saying they pollute our waters, etc., which led to the Maine Republican saying that was a Jackson supporter. Troy didn't take kindly to that remark and told Collins to “shut up.”

At least there were no water bottles around; otherwise Troy might’ve chucked one at Collins. Jackson had a bad temperament, a narrative on the trail. He was removed from a Facebook group supporting his candidacy because of his reported abusive behavior toward those commenting on the page. Again, it’s a page supporting his Senate run. 

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Troy, calm down; treat Collins like she's your second cousin. 

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News Topics GRAHAM PLATNER | MAINE | SENATE | SUSAN COLLINS
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