As the headlines have been dominated with outages and cyberattacks in both the public and private sector in recent weeks, the Trump administration is clamping down on cybersecurity efforts, Townhall has learned.

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Specifically, a White House official said Wednesday that the “cyber policy and operations teams are rapidly staffing up with additional experts,” and there will be a reorganization through the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council to make sure there is an “effective integration process.”

The White House added that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is scrapping “applicable limits” on the amount of people it can hire, with a plan to have 200 “mission-critical” staff with an additional 400 or more anticipated to be hired as well.

The Department congratulates Kirsten Davies on her new role as the National Cyber Director. Throughout her tenure at DOW, she has proven herself to be a dedicated patriot and professional, and we are confident she will advance President Trump’s America First agenda across the cybersecurity landscape. — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 20, 2026

In addition, the official noted that the Justice Department and the FBI are expected to announce a new “cyber defense initiative” as a "follow up" on Operation Winter SHIELD next week. The operation is a list of 10 ways that “organizations can take to improve resilience against cyber intrusions," according to the FBI.

“President Trump has made strengthening America’s cybersecurity a top national security priority," White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said on Wednesday evening.

“From nominating battle-tested cybersecurity leaders to establishing the Super Intelligence Force, the Trump Administration is taking a whole-of-government approach to modernizing federal systems, strengthening cyber defenses, and protecting America’s critical infrastructure," Huston continued.

The latest details come after the DOJ announced on Tuesday the outcomes of an anti-scammer “surge” following a presidential order from March demanding a crackdown on “predatory schemes" and cyber criminals.

“Through Operation Blackout, this FBI’s scam center demolition initiative, we’ve seized nearly $17 billion in illicit funds, taken more than 14,000 digital devices, directly warned over 11,000 Americans from scam attempts, and prevented more than $690 million in potential victim losses,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a Tuesday statement.

Earlier this month, there was a shakeup at the Office of the National Cyber Director, as Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton is filling in for the role following the removal of Sean Cairncross from the position.

Trump said at a news conference last week that he “didn’t think that person was good enough" for the job, referencing Cairncross.

Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies is the nominee for the role permanently – and she could face questions on Capitol Hill regarding cybersecurity during her Senate confirmation process. For her current role, she was confirmed by the upper chamber last year.

"Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come …but only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future," Davies tweeted last week.

Thank you @POTUS and @StephenM for your faith and steady confidence in me. And thank you @SecWar for your vigilant and visionary leadership. Our nation stands in the crossroad of analog, digital, and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected. Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come …but only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future. Under President Trump’s leadership we will have a more secure, resilient; and supercharged technological future. I am honored to continue to serve. — _Kirsten Davies_ (@_KirstenDavies_) November 20, 2026

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Earlier this year, there were also a handful of other moves made by the administration on cybersecurity, including the Federal Communications Commission cracking down on routers built in other countries and CISA's "CI Fortify" effort to prevent attacks against "critical infrastructure."

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