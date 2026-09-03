Who Knew Susan Collins Could Drop a Line Like This?

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) isn’t one to throw haymakers, but here we are. The Maine Senate race isn’t as high-profile now that Democrats dropped their Nazi candidate. If anything, the political agitation has shifted westward, toward Alaska. On paper, Collins is the candidate who should worry the most, as Maine isn’t exactly a deep-red bastion. But her ability to secure funding for her state is nothing short of elite. She’s The Sopranos’ Ralph Cifaretto without the aberrant proclivities. When it comes to earning, she is undefeated. Her institutional knowledge, experience, and role as chair of the Appropriations Cmte. enable her to wield extraordinary power.

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Speaking with Politico’s Jonathan Martin, Collins decided to drop this line about Democratic opponent Troy Jackson:

Susan Collins: I’m not going to bring up the fact that the mother of Troy Jackson’s two children is his second cousin… pic.twitter.com/vAsvLZ91ey — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2026

I agree with Senator Collins.



I am not going to bring up @TroyJackson207 having fathered children with his cousin either. https://t.co/NvdH0oMVl9 — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) September 2, 2026

“I’m not going to bring up the fact that the mother of Troy Jackson’s two children is his second cousin…”

Susan? Collins? Never thought I’d see the day where Ms. Collins would have a ‘from the top rope’ moment, but that was fun.

Jackson, who replaced Graham Platner, has cohabited with his second cousin, which, while not illegal, became social media fodder because Maine Democrats cannot find someone normal to run statewide. On top of that, Jackson has gone on record, pretty much admitting he didn’t want to run, but felt compelled to carry the progressive flag when Platner’s operation imploded. There’s a reason he ran for governor this year and lost.

As of now, it’s a choice between Susan Collins, a proven lawmaker who can bring funds to the state, and Jackson, the Democrat who’s a regular Joe with no Nazi tattoos but is also rather plain on the stump. For those geared up to join Platner’s SS division if the credible rape allegation against him didn’t end his campaign, they’re feeling rather deflated.

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