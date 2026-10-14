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Abdul El-Sayed Led a Green Jihad Into Debbie Dingell's MI Office Over Global Warming

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 14, 2026 3:45 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Led a Green Jihad Into Debbie Dingell's MI Office Over Global Warming
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is trying to distance himself from the Green New Deal, a bona fide economic killer. Locally, it would nuke Michigan. The mecca of American cars would be upended, since, as you know, this scam involves dismantling the internal combustion engine. Sounds like death to me, and Democrats know it. El-Sayed knows it, but this cutesy-pie game of politics runs away right now: you can’t have an inauthentic ‘aw shucks, I don’t know’ demeanor about this policy when you led a green jihad into the office of Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI). 

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From the looks of it, this is a violent insurrection. This incident occurred in Ypsilanti, Michigan, in 2019. El-Sayed joined activists from the Sunrise Movement, the de facto Green New Deal advocacy arm, and held a sit-in. Three were arrested. 






They also did this on Dingell’s birthday. 

It’s nothing new, as El-Sayed and his leftist allies have beef with Dingell for not being like them, whacked out, antisemitic, and anti-America. She’s a Democrat, but Dingell isn’t on the fringe, which can lead to you being marked for political death in some progressive circles. 

Salem’s Scott Jennings pointed this out today as well, along with Sunrise’s opposition to policing and jails. 

Not that you didn’t already know, but this guy, this Democrat Party, and its supporters are an acid-riddled anti-American circus who will destroy this country if they get power. 

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Rep. Dingell has campaigned with El-Sayed, even going after reporters for covering his ties to leftist streamer Hasan Piker, who said we deserved the 9/11 attacks. Piker himself said that it's fair game to ask politicians he supports if they share his views. So, Debbie, you may be running interference for Abdul on Piker, but what about the Green New Deal and the whole kerfuffle at your Michigan office?

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GREEN ENERGY | MICHIGAN
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