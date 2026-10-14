Abdul El-Sayed Led a Green Jihad Into Debbie Dingell's MI Office Over Global Warming

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is trying to distance himself from the Green New Deal, a bona fide economic killer. Locally, it would nuke Michigan. The mecca of American cars would be upended, since, as you know, this scam involves dismantling the internal combustion engine. Sounds like death to me, and Democrats know it. El-Sayed knows it, but this cutesy-pie game of politics runs away right now: you can’t have an inauthentic ‘aw shucks, I don’t know’ demeanor about this policy when you led a green jihad into the office of Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI).

Advertisement

From the looks of it, this is a violent insurrection. This incident occurred in Ypsilanti, Michigan, in 2019. El-Sayed joined activists from the Sunrise Movement, the de facto Green New Deal advocacy arm, and held a sit-in. Three were arrested.





















They also did this on Dingell’s birthday.

It’s nothing new, as El-Sayed and his leftist allies have beef with Dingell for not being like them, whacked out, antisemitic, and anti-America. She’s a Democrat, but Dingell isn’t on the fringe, which can lead to you being marked for political death in some progressive circles.

Abdul El-Sayed and Rashida Tlaib plotting against Debbie Dingell 😭 “Debbie Dingell’s here what do I do?” “She’s here, she’s in the back.” “I’m gonna call her out.” “She’s talking to press.” “I’m totally gonna be like Debbie Dingell’s here.” https://t.co/GqyvH550Tt — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) April 8, 2026

Salem’s Scott Jennings pointed this out today as well, along with Sunrise’s opposition to policing and jails.

Today on the @JenningsShow: More trouble in the big tent? Abdul el Sayed once invaded @RepDebDingell's office with the @sunrisemvmt to advocate for an end to fossil fuels. The group also calls to defund the police and prisons. https://t.co/pGcH49vvF9 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 14, 2026

Not that you didn’t already know, but this guy, this Democrat Party, and its supporters are an acid-riddled anti-American circus who will destroy this country if they get power.

🚨 Former Top Aide to Abdul El-Sayed says Abdul El-Sayed is antisemitic https://t.co/c6lzMckqa9 https://t.co/XkQR7VVouG — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 13, 2026

Rep. Dingell has campaigned with El-Sayed, even going after reporters for covering his ties to leftist streamer Hasan Piker, who said we deserved the 9/11 attacks. Piker himself said that it's fair game to ask politicians he supports if they share his views. So, Debbie, you may be running interference for Abdul on Piker, but what about the Green New Deal and the whole kerfuffle at your Michigan office?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.