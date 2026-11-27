The attack of the nudnik drones.

One of the greatest plagues on modern Western society is the “expert.” If one is called by others an expert, he should probably seek help. If one calls himself an expert, the rest of us should all seek help. Experts lose their touch as they become more omniscient and brilliant in their own eyes. They stop accepting the views of others. They begin to become detached from the very fields on which they plant their flags of supposed greatness. Compare a pompous fool like Tony Fauci and a real innovator such as Elon Musk. Fauci told us to keep six feet between us, wear masks, and take experimental mRNA vaccines. In the end, he said that there was no basis for the first, the second did not work, and no, the vaccines did not protect us from getting COVID again. Musk, on the other hand, said that they now light three engines instead of one when his rockets descend, after someone on X asked him why they lit only one, which once did not work. He said that he and his SpaceX colleagues were “idiots” and would from now on light three and keep the one that lights burning.

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Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is back in the news. He is warning Israel that it has to do whatever his “Board of Peace” says or otherwise become a “pariah” — you know, like apartheid South Africa. That Kushner has Saudi and Qatari money invested with him is no doubt irrelevant to his views on Israel and the Middle East. What the man who filled in for Tom Brady as Trump’s son-in-law ignores is that Hamas is not playing ball. They are keeping their weapons, they are growing their numbers, and they have zero plans to give up power. Just as it is easier for you to yell at your child rather than at his friend who actually broke the kitchen window, Kushner, Witkoff, and their international jet-set friends find it far easier to put pressure on Israel rather than address the real problems: Hamas bloodlust and Palestinian rejectionism. Israel can only go so far in pretending to make peace in Gaza without Hamas either giving up its weapons or simply destroying the enclave. Every day, Israel vaporizes a Hamas commander or two. This is the slow-mo war. Kushner came to tell the Israelis that they had better do what Qatar wants or else. He is one of the credentialed class that completely ignores the reality on the ground and tries to impose solutions from above. He looks at his watch and tells Israel that it has to do something that will guarantee more dead Israelis. At the time of this writing, Hamas rockets cannot reach his compound in Florida, but who knows, maybe the situation will change if Kushner lets them live to die another day.

Others who play such demented games include, but are not limited to, the Europeans, the U.N., Democrats, and their associated collection of lefties and Muslims. Israel has to give away its security and future, and only by doing so can it guarantee peace and endless hummus. My wife and I once were asked to take care of a cousin’s daughter as the parents went to the U.S. for a wedding. We took the kid for a spin, and in coming home, we went by a protest in front of the prime minister’s office. An Israeli tank had the day before fired a shell that missed its target, hit a house in Gaza, and killed the family there (this was over a decade ago). The protesters were screaming about killing of innocents, while the IDF explained that there had been a technical failure with the tank’s fire control. While walking home, two protesters joined us and we spoke. We asked them what “peace” would look like. “If you give the Palestinians the West Bank and east Jerusalem, then they will be happy and terror will end.” We tried to explain that they would fire rockets from Jericho and Hebron into west Jerusalem and at the main airport near Tel Aviv just as they fire from Gaza. I had more success speaking to the child than with these two. They were brain-dead, and nothing on the ground could disabuse them of their ridiculous and potentially deadly worldview.

Tucker Carlson and his band of nitwits are doing their best to protect Iran from future American or Israeli attacks. His claim that Donald Trump was about to use nuclear weapons was a great trick: if the president did use them on Pickaxe Mountain, he could claim clairvoyance. If the president does not use them, he can claim that his post heard around the world stopped the planned (but nonexistent) nuclear bombing. His efforts to demonize Israel have had the desired effect of increased Jew hatred and fracturing of the Republican Party. They don’t want a Republican Party that is positive on Israel, and they would prefer one without Jews. If they think that JD Vance can win without Jews and Evangelicals, or that Tucker can run a third-party candidacy with a chance to win, then they are bigger fools than they already are. If someone other than JD is the ultimate nominee, they will not coalesce around the candidate; rather, they will attack him or her so as to guarantee that whatever brain-dead Democratic ideologue wins. They can’t win; but their only goal is for the Republicans to keep losing. They were thrilled with the electoral outcome earlier in the month. Anyone who is for Israel or accepts Jews in the Republican ranks must lose. They are into the anti-Israel Left and their statements and comments seem no different than those of the Left/Muslim crowd. That Cenk Uygur was on Carlson’s show recently proves that the ideological horseshoe has become a complete circle.

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I once read a story from the time of U.S. presence in Afghanistan. An officer spoke with a local tribe leader and tried to get him on board with the American plans for changing the mentality of the country from Taliban to pro-Western. The tribal leader wasn’t buying it. He told the general that when he (the general) builds and lives in a permanent structure and not just in an army tent, then he will pursue the reforms that the U.S. wanted. When Jared Kushner moves his family to within five kilometers of Gaza’s border, I will be very interested in his views on how Israel should commit suicide to please his Qatari and Saudi investors. When Tucker and friends move to Qatar as promised and their wives are dressed in vertical body bags, then I will start to listen to their positive views on Islam and Iran. People love socialism when it does not change their lives. People speak highly of Islam when they are not put in mortal danger or otherwise threatened by its presence. People tell Israel to endanger its 10 million citizens when they fly private into and out of the country. Fauci had a blood clot, possibly from his vaccines, and hid his illness from everyone. Experts are the bane of modern societies. Frauds all around.

In yesterday’s article, I failed to express my thanks to both Townhall and its readers. I don’t take it for granted — even after hundreds of articles — that Townhall and Salem Media agree to publish my work. I also don’t take it for granted that people read my articles and oftentimes leave kind and helpful comments below. I am truly grateful. I always do my best to give my read on the subject I treat. I don’t pretend to have the right view, but I do my best to be accurate in the statements I make on this website. Thanks to all of you.

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