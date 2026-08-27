Abdul El-Sayed Knew These Tweets Were Bad, but We Saved Them

The Green New Deal would take a sledgehammer to working families in Michigan. Does Abdul El-Sayed hate car manufacturers and their workers? For a brief period, he sure didn’t think about them, as these unearthed tweets he tried to bury show. The best part is that he pushed for passing this economically destructive agenda because it will advance the cause of racial justice or something. There’s also a cultural Marxist angle here.

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Anyways, these tweets only prove that El-Sayed was smoking the devil’s lettuce when he posted this stuff years ago, because it’s nuts:

The struggle for gun reform uplifts the struggle for mental health reform. The struggle for the Green New Deal uplifts the struggle for racial justice. The struggle for Medicare for All uplifts the struggle for economic freedom. They are all the struggle for humanity.

Oh, the Sunrise Movement, eh?

Who can we trust to write our climate change policy? Fossil fuel-funded politicians? Or real leaders who've signed the No Fossil Fuel Pledge? Yeah, that’s what I thought too. Join me and @sunrisemvmt in calling for a select committee on the #GreenNewDeal

Today, I proudly join @sunrisemvmt & @Ocasio2018 to call for a Select Committee on a #GreenNewDeal. We can no longer sit idly by — congress MUST take action to stop climate. Join the fight

He wanted automakers to essentially commit economic suicide:

Rather than announcing the next iteration of this or that car at #NAIAS2019, I’d love to see automakers announce that they... ✅ Support the #GreenNewDeal ✅ Are committed to an electric future ✅ Aren’t going to keep offshoring & automating away jobs

Someone missed that we’re the most industrialized we've ever been, and air quality couldn’t be better. Obama’s EPA found that out and tried to bury it.

Think of the world after a Green New Deal. Clean air. Accessible public transit. Equitable access to clean water. No oil dependency. That is a world I want to live in. How about you?

Do you hear that? It’s another trove of Michigan Democrats announcing they’re backing Mike Rogers in November.

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