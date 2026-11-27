"We're in an insane moment right now," the normally unflappable Nate Silver tweeted Tuesday evening, in the short workweek before Thanksgiving. "It's because of AI," he wrote later, adding that the technology "is moving way too fast."

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"Over the past three weeks, the news has been f*****g crazy," he continued. That note of disorientation, if not panic, is striking from someone who has spent two decades coolly calculating the odds of outcomes others tend to dismiss or overlook.

Silver also knows the technology firsthand. He has made pioneering use of artificial intelligence to build models that sift through publicly available data as it comes in and estimate the odds in elections and sporting events.

The last three weeks cover the period since the off-year elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Many prognosticators were surprised that the Democratic gains, by many measures the greatest in the era of partisan polarization and parity that began in the first half of the 1990s, were in line with the numbers suggested by the polls.

After all, the polls had overstated Democrats' strength in each of the last three presidential elections. But Silver, aware of that history, took the polls seriously, if not literally, and was little surprised by the results.

But he was not prepared for what followed. Ordinarily, after off-year elections, the political press settles down to anticipate how the new congressional leadership will interact with the incumbent administration, to predict which appointees will be kicked upstairs or out, and to begin speculating about the emerging presidential campaign cycle.

There has been some of that, of course, in the inside pages of print newspapers and in odd corners of the internet. But people generally, and not just those following conventional news, have been in for a series of shocks.

"I've been in the news business for a long time," writes Silver, whose 20-plus years of journalistic experience seem not so long to someone with more than twice that tenure. "There's not supposed to be this much news this quickly."

Here's the sequence so far.

Thursday, Nov. 12: The board of directors of Nvidia fired CEO Jensen Huang, purportedly because of an affair with a woman who was a Chinese intelligence asset. Nvidia designs the graphics processing units, or GPUs, on which AI data centers depend. It had the second-highest market capitalization of any stock, some $4 trillion.

Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12-13: A Microsoft outage left the Microsoft Outlook email service unavailable for large parts of two days.

Friday, Nov. 13: The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop, banning all commercial aircraft from taking off, after aging computer equipment malfunctioned. The ground stop lasted for hours, but it took two days for airlines to fully resume operations.

Monday, Nov. 16: JPMorgan Chase, the nation's second-largest bank, had a nationwide service outage attributed to a software bug.

Tuesday, Nov. 17: The classified internal computer network at the National Security Agency went out of service for several days. The NSA is the government's code-breaking agency, charged with monitoring communications around the world.

"I believe in coincidences," Fox News's Brit Hume commented with just a hint of a chuckle that Tuesday, "but when they mount up to this number over a short period of time like this, you have to be really suspicious that this isn't mischief from a foreign adversary of some kind, or maybe from a domestic adversary."

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Hume, whose journalistic experience goes back to 1965, noted that experts were saying "there's no indication of terrorism" or "of enemy conduct here." He added, "But I think we ought to wait a while before we come to any final conclusions on that."

More stunning news came on Monday, Nov. 23, when the Nvidia board, again unanimously, rehired Huang as CEO. Reports followed, including from the president himself, that he and Vice President JD Vance had lobbied the board all weekend to reinstate Huang.

Not since the murder of John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, have events in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving proved as unnerving to the public as they have this year. In the November winds, you can hear disturbing questions reverberating as you seek holiday solace.

Is the U.S. economy headed in the right direction if its course depends on one person continuing as head of one company? Is AI a solid economic basis for the future?

Is the computer-based infrastructure on which conventional commerce relies dangerously dependent on inherently fragile and undependable systems?

Should leaders of really important organizations be ousted for sexual misconduct? (One might argue that the public, speaking through Congress, answered no in 1997.)

Should presidents decide who runs really important companies? (Something like this was done when Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered that 25-year-old Henry Ford II be discharged from the Navy to take over the family company from his 79-year-old grandfather.)

Should the government slow down or halt the progress of AI firms? (Historian Niall Ferguson thinks Democrats are itching to do just that.)

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Will the possible (likely?) crash brought on by AI data center overbuilding lead to the evaporation of paper fortunes, as in the dot-com crash of 2000, or to a chain of bankruptcies started by the ruin of improvident lenders, as in the mortgage-backed securities crisis of 2008?

These are unsettling questions raised by the past three weeks of "insane moments." Let us give thanks for the strengths that this country and its republican democracy have given us in years past and that, we must hope, will help us navigate this unsettling future.

Michael Barone is a senior political analyst for the Washington Examiner, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and longtime co-author of The Almanac of American Politics. His new book, "Mental Maps of the Founders: How Geographic Imagination Guided America's Revolutionary Leaders," is now available.

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