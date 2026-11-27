Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) has been designated as the incoming Speaker of the House, and it didn't take him long to make caustic remarks about the White House — beyond his robotic repetition of "MAGA extremists." He's repeatedly told liberal journalists he will not speak with Stephen Miller, Trump's new chief of staff. Liberal journalists just accept it.

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Lulu Garcia-Navarro, a former NPR anchor who's now a podcaster with The New York Times, asked Jeffries if he could imagine sitting down to negotiate things with Miller. "No," he said. "I made clear that Stephen Miller's a stone-cold racist. Why would I deal with him at this point in time? ... This is the architect of Donald Trump's violent mass deportation machine, and there's cruelty associated with that. There's chaos. There's death associated with what's taking place!"

Leftists never acknowledge there are more violent deaths associated with illegal immigrants who've been welcomed by Democrats and protected by "sanctuary" policies. But the elitist media cannot be forced to touch those narratives. The media only use the anecdotes that enhance that leftist "violent deportation machine" narrative.

The new speaker's position is clearly taken to build support with the radical "Abolish ICE" faction among the Democrats. But let's turn this non-negotiable position around. Imagine if Stephen Miller refused to speak or meet with Hakeem Jeffries, claiming he's a stone-cold racist. Liberal journalists wouldn't play the calm stenographer. They would unravel in umbrage.

Jeffries walked through the same exchange with Jeffrey Goldberg at a confab hosted by The Atlantic, a Democrat-endorsing magazine. Goldberg then presented an edited version on his "Washington Week With The Atlantic" program on PBS.

Goldberg asked: "How do you -- as putative Speaker of the House -- how do you negotiate with the White House when you will not talk to the chief of staff?" Jeffries drew laughs when he said they could just send Vice President JD Vance. But isn't that a weird answer? You can't associate the vice president with Trump's extremely objectionable "deportation machine"? This seems less based on policy and more on Miller's reputation and rhetoric.

The broader exchange didn't make the PBS show, but Goldberg asked Jeffries that if Miller is a "stone-cold racist," would he say the same about Trump? Jeffries would not say that, perhaps because it would sound more ridiculous if he refused to take the president's phone calls. He just talked around the edges about his objections to how Trump claimed Barack Obama wasn't born in America.

Both Garcia-Navarro and Goldberg interviewed Jeffries in the usual manner when Democrat journalists talk to Democrat politicians. The questions on this subject were not hostile. It sounds more like a cozy and casual lunch with Democrats talking strategy over a couple of cocktails. How do (SET ITAL)we(END ITAL) make some beautiful history together?

It's the opposite of the election aftermath 32 years ago, when the elitist media was conducting a weeks-long freakout over a red wave and incoming Republican Speaker Newt Gingrich. On ABC, Sam Donaldson asked Gingrich: "A lot of people are afraid of you. They think you're a bomb thrower. Worse, you're an intolerant bigot. Speak to them."

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NBC "Today" host Bryant Gumbel sounded like Jeffries as he pestered black Republican Congressman-elect J.C. Watts about the Republicans as the party of "conservative extremists who are historically insensitive to minority concerns. That doesn't bother you?"

Jeffries knows that he will face no hostile inquiries from his journalist friends, who can't possibly find an insensitive left-wing extremist anywhere. He would face more danger from appearing too accommodating to Team Trump than by refusing to talk to them.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Tim Graham and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

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