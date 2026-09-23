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Abdul El-Sayed Said He Doesn't Want to Ban Cars, but These Past Comments Show Otherwise

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 23, 2026 8:00 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Said He Doesn't Want to Ban Cars, but These Past Comments Show Otherwise
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

At the end of August, Abdul El-Sayed joined Jesse Watters on Fox News to discuss his policy positions, including the Green New Deal. El-Sayed clearly didn't know what the bill calls for, because he seemed surprised to learn the bill would ban the internal combustion engine.

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Or was he?

Because in a 2016 speech, El-Sayed was pretty clear that he wanted to get rid of our cars, calling them "the modern-day cigarette."

Here's more:

Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed agreed that “cars are the modern-day cigarette” during a 2016 speech in Boston, adding to a series of past remarks criticizing everything from American football to Fourth of July fireworks.

El-Sayed, who was serving as director of the Detroit Health Department at the time, made the remark while discussing the auto industry’s role in Detroit.

“Detroit is Motown. It’ll also be the Motor City,” El-Sayed said. “Cars are a big deal in Detroit whether or not you like them.”

“One person made an argument to me that I probably agree with,” he continued. “Cars are the modern-day cigarette. They’re just like this, like, why do we do it this way?”

Despite his antipathy toward automobiles, the Wayne County firebrand received the United Autoworkers of America endorsement last June.

Earlier in the speech, El-Sayed argued Detroit’s development around the automobile helped shape the city.

“Who built Detroit? The Fords, the Sloans, right? The Dodges of the world,” El-Sayed said. “And what did they want to tell everybody? You can have a car and have a great life, right? So they built the entire city around the car. That’s why Detroit looks like this now.”

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Democrats will ban our cars if they get the chance.

Bank on that.

How can unions endorse a man who will destroy their jobs?

The suffering and destruction are the point.

He's absolutely awful.

Much in the way David Crowley doesn't understand Wisconsin, El-Sayed doesn't understand Michigan. At all.

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Yes. Yes to all of this.

Modern cars are not only fuel-efficient, but also the biggest tool for freedom of movement we have. It's what allows us to live in rural areas and away from the Democrat-controlled blue city cesspools. It allows us to travel the country freely, go to the store when we want to, and avoid the dangers of public transportation.

That's why Democrats hate them. Not because of the environment, but because it takes away their control.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FOX NEWS | MICHIGAN
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