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The WNBA Is an Embarrassment, and This Sportscaster Knows Who Is to Blame

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 25, 2026 9:30 AM
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The WNBA Is an Embarrassment, and This Sportscaster Knows Who Is to Blame
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The WNBA hasn't exactly covered itself in glory the past several months. It went from being a league no one really paid attention to to a national laughingstock. Most of its players are objectively terrible, the management is embarrassing, and they can't figure out what a woman is. 

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The league is propped up by the much more successful NBA, and instead of being grateful for the fans that do show up, the NBA makes girls cover up their XX-XY athletic gear shirts, throws out Enes Kanter Freedom, and calls others "gay." Meanwhile, the only two players bringing eyeballs to the WNBA are under constant attack from their fellow players, coaches, and even the media.

That's why sportswriter Chris Williamson thinks Sophie Cunningham is to blame for the WNBA's repeated public humiliations. He wants the WNBA to discipline her for her "transphobic comments."

Keep in mind those "transphobic comments" were simply Cunningham saying that men have no place in women's sports. That's a sentiment the WNBA seems to agree with, as they refuse to let Kanter Freedom and Royce White declare for the WNBA draft.

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Because the trans activist crowd denies reality, they have to silence their opponents.

Leftism rots the brain.

Bingo. They do not care about women at all.

All true.

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Chris Williamson will not be able to tell us what was "transphobic" about Cunningham's comments because transphobia doesn't exist. There is no one who has an irrational fear of trans people, which is what a phobia is. Instead, women are asserting their right to say no — no to men in our sports, no to men in our safe spaces, and no to men erasing us from the vernacular or reducing us to our bodily functions and anatomy.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics CENSORSHIP | CRITICAL RACE THEORY | SPORTS | TRANSGENDER
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