The WNBA Is an Embarrassment, and This Sportscaster Knows Who Is to Blame

The WNBA hasn't exactly covered itself in glory the past several months. It went from being a league no one really paid attention to to a national laughingstock. Most of its players are objectively terrible, the management is embarrassing, and they can't figure out what a woman is.

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The league is propped up by the much more successful NBA, and instead of being grateful for the fans that do show up, the NBA makes girls cover up their XX-XY athletic gear shirts, throws out Enes Kanter Freedom, and calls others "gay." Meanwhile, the only two players bringing eyeballs to the WNBA are under constant attack from their fellow players, coaches, and even the media.

That's why sportswriter Chris Williamson thinks Sophie Cunningham is to blame for the WNBA's repeated public humiliations. He wants the WNBA to discipline her for her "transphobic comments."

The moment the league didn’t discipline Sophie Cunningham for her transphobic comments, they set the table for almost all of this political discourse and nastiness towards the trans community. Her conduct has objectively been detrimental to the league. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) August 24, 2026

Keep in mind those "transphobic comments" were simply Cunningham saying that men have no place in women's sports. That's a sentiment the WNBA seems to agree with, as they refuse to let Kanter Freedom and Royce White declare for the WNBA draft.

Speaking biological truths isn't transphobic, no matter how often you bleat that word. Live in your own misogynistic delusion if you want to do so, but please stop try to force other people to spout lies — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 24, 2026

Because the trans activist crowd denies reality, they have to silence their opponents.

Sophie: I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men



You: Discipline her.



Wtf is wrong with you? — Aja ♀️🇬🇧 (@AjaTheEmpress) August 24, 2026

Leftism rots the brain.

The moment you all decided to make truth and reality “transphobic,” you set the table for a cascading set of harms to women and girls, especially incarcerated women, homeless women, female athletes, and young girls. — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) August 24, 2026

Bingo. They do not care about women at all.

Sophie Cunninghams exact quote was



"I want to protect young girls in sport. They shouldnt have to play against biological men"



A - Thats not a transphobic statement.

B - You want her disciplined for a statement that is factually true.

C - You're a f-ing moron. https://t.co/84ChMXt09Y — DT (@15DT15) August 24, 2026

All true.

Wrong. She has stood up for me and hundreds of other girls who were forced to play against males, change in front of males, lose championships to males, and lose roster spots to males. She is protecting WOMEN and thanks to her a movement has begun. And until Title IX and women’s… https://t.co/YyT4xFPhcX — Kendall Kotzmacher (@KKotzmacher) August 24, 2026

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Chris Williamson will not be able to tell us what was "transphobic" about Cunningham's comments because transphobia doesn't exist. There is no one who has an irrational fear of trans people, which is what a phobia is. Instead, women are asserting their right to say no — no to men in our sports, no to men in our safe spaces, and no to men erasing us from the vernacular or reducing us to our bodily functions and anatomy.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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