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Why a Dem. Strategist Is Still Unsure About the James Talarico Flu Story

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 13, 2026 6:55 AM
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Why a Dem. Strategist Is Still Unsure About the James Talarico Flu Story
AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

The James Talarico absence and his slow-walking toward explaining where he’s been for the past two weeks have fueled some wild theories, namely that he checked into a mental health clinic in Ohio. Audio of a call purportedly from a worker there confirming his discharge led to a weekend firestorm, though it was later determined that the timelines were misaligned, the center denied Talarico ever being a patient, and the candidate himself reiterated the ‘I had the flu’ talking point, fleeing to friendly news outlets to repeatedly set the record straight. 

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Yeah, hiding Joe Biden’s health has still done lasting damage to Democrats who try to hide health matters. The flu claim hasn't settled the waters, even with the New York Times piece on Talarico’s timeline since he disappeared from the campaign trail. Former Democrat strategist Dan Turrentine remains nervous about the flu story, and he explained why. Jason Cohen clipped it:

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Turrentine asserted if Talarico is being dishonest, he will lose to Ken Paxton and potentially cost Democrats the Senate altogether.

He noted he's particularly concerned because Talarico has failed to provide definitive proof of his whereabouts during his disappearance.

Turrentine argued Talarico could simply publish receipts and put the speculation to rest.

It's strange that he hasn't done so — and it makes sense Democrats would be apprehensive.

Former Clinton Advisor Mark Penn also questioned Talarico's flu story.

He said he never witnessed anything like Talarico's absence in the decades he worked on campaigns — and warned it would hurt his Senate bid.

Talarico is the latest Democrat fad in Texas, seemingly the party’s best hope for a statewide win. Keep in mind that Wendy Davis and Collin Allred also shared the title — and then were blown out by Republicans. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | KEN PAXTON | TEXAS
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