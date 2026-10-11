Confirmed: James Talarico Was at a Mental Health Facility in Ohio

James Talarico is in one of the most competitive Senate races this cycle, and he disappeared from the campaign trail for almost two weeks. He supposedly reappeared this weekend to poke at Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton over debates, and his team showed him attending a Kacey Musgraves concert.

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Talarico is once again being hailed as the Democrats’ best hope to win statewide in the Lone Star State, but his absence drew attention, especially since it looked like he checked into a mental health clinic. That’s not what his campaign said; it said he was sidelined with the flu. This phone call seems to confirm he was a patient at the Lindner Center of Hope near Cincinnati, Ohio. Nick Sortor had the clip:

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Ohio mental hospital CONFIRMS James Talarico was discharged from the facility earlier this week The “flu” thing was a BIG FAT LIE Following reporting by @SaraGonzalesTX and @CarolineWren, a hospital employee told @RheinAmacher and I that Talarico had in fact been a patient at the Lindner Center of Hope near Cincinnati, Ohio, which specializes in around-the-clock mental health treatment. While I sympathize with those dealing with mental health crises, this man is CLEARLY not suited to become a US Senator representing over 30 MILLION TEXANS. The job doesn’t get easier after being elected — it only gets MORE stressful. And Talarico clearly can’t handle it. I pray he gets the help he needs, but Texans need a real representative they can rely on. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 11, 2026

What are the chances that a private plane took off from Austin and flew to tiny Hamilton airport in Ohio which is 20 mins from the Lindner Center, a private inpatient mental health treatment facility, and then turned around and flew back to Austin landing yesterday morning at 10:24am right before James Talarico magically reappears at the Austin City Limits music festival that afternoon? Lindner Center also happens to be the same facility that Talarico’s good friend and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spent 7 weeks in when she had a mental breakdown 3 years ago… So many coincidences! — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) October 10, 2026

.@danturrentine On Talarico's disappearing act: "His team watched this take off yesterday. You're in a close race. So whether its true or not; you would get out last night with something even if it's a photo. That makes me nervous." https://t.co/APQmAIa9ui — The Huddle (@theDChuddle) October 9, 2026

We’ll keep you updated. The Paxton campaign has trolled Talarico, releasing a press release asking for proof of life.

UPDATE: The Talarico campaign responds with a simple 'this is a lie' statement.

This is a lie designed to promote a pathetic conspiracy theory. Last week James Talarico was home in Austin, Texas recovering from the flu. — JT Ennis (@jt_ennis) October 11, 2026

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@jt_ennis There was literally more movement in and out of Mitch McConnell’s house at any given hour while he was MIA than there was at Talarico’s house in an entire two week span Reporters were staked outside. You’re full of shit. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 11, 2026

@jt_ennis Journalists have been reaching out and you guys are hanging up on them or not responding. You knew this story was coming out and decided not to reply. Why haven’t you released his medical records from the “flu” he was fighting? Also, why isn’t there any events on his schedule? — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) October 11, 2026

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