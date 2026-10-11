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Confirmed: James Talarico Was at a Mental Health Facility in Ohio

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 11, 2026 1:30 PM
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Confirmed: James Talarico Was at a Mental Health Facility in Ohio
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

James Talarico is in one of the most competitive Senate races this cycle, and he disappeared from the campaign trail for almost two weeks. He supposedly reappeared this weekend to poke at Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton over debates, and his team showed him attending a Kacey Musgraves concert.

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Talarico is once again being hailed as the Democrats’ best hope to win statewide in the Lone Star State, but his absence drew attention, especially since it looked like he checked into a mental health clinic. That’s not what his campaign said; it said he was sidelined with the flu. This phone call seems to confirm he was a patient at the Lindner Center of Hope near Cincinnati, Ohio. Nick Sortor had the clip:

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We’ll keep you updated. The Paxton campaign has trolled Talarico, releasing a press release asking for proof of life. 

UPDATE: The Talarico campaign responds with a simple 'this is a lie' statement. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | MENTAL HEALTH | SENATE | TEXAS
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