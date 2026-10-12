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So, We Know What Held Up ABC News' Hit Piece on Trump's Sons

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 12, 2026 6:50 AM
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So, We Know What Held Up ABC News' Hit Piece on Trump's Sons
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Last week, ABC News posted something outrageous about Donald Trump’s sons. I couldn’t read the hit job in full because the outlet took the article down. From the bits and pieces, it seems ABC News got all excited over Don Jr. and Eric having major stakes in a defense company that got billions in contracts. Yes, this would be the first time ever the Pentagon and a defense contractor did business. It’s a throwback to the shoddy, nothing-burger Russian collusion bombshells that imploded in less than 24 hours. 

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It was a black-bag operation: no editor’s note, nothing. The article just vanished. Now the article has been reposted, but with entirely different copy, and the headline is, well, totally overhauled. The backstory is that this piece was published prematurely as reporting was being finalized. Yet, this truly shows the bias from the liberal press. They posted what they wanted to say, but had to redo it once their assumptions proved to be trash. They hit post by accident, but we saw the sausage being made — nothing you haven’t heard. But it also gives credibility to Trump giving the belt to some outlets and basically toying with them; they deserve it. 

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Talk about a who-gives-a-s**t story, too.

The new headline: New shipyard announced amid earlier Democratic concerns about potential conflicts of interest. 

So, a day that ends in “y” in D.C.. 

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News Topics ABC NEWS | DONALD TRUMP | DONALD TRUMP JR | LIBERAL MEDIA | MEDIA BIAS
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