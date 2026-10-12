So, We Know What Held Up ABC News' Hit Piece on Trump's Sons

Last week, ABC News posted something outrageous about Donald Trump’s sons. I couldn’t read the hit job in full because the outlet took the article down. From the bits and pieces, it seems ABC News got all excited over Don Jr. and Eric having major stakes in a defense company that got billions in contracts. Yes, this would be the first time ever the Pentagon and a defense contractor did business. It’s a throwback to the shoddy, nothing-burger Russian collusion bombshells that imploded in less than 24 hours.

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It was a black-bag operation: no editor’s note, nothing. The article just vanished. Now the article has been reposted, but with entirely different copy, and the headline is, well, totally overhauled. The backstory is that this piece was published prematurely as reporting was being finalized. Yet, this truly shows the bias from the liberal press. They posted what they wanted to say, but had to redo it once their assumptions proved to be trash. They hit post by accident, but we saw the sausage being made — nothing you haven’t heard. But it also gives credibility to Trump giving the belt to some outlets and basically toying with them; they deserve it.

A source familiar with the situation told me that the ABC News article on the Trump sons' investments in companies receiving Pentagon contracts was published prematurely and it has been taken down while the reporting is being finalized. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 9, 2026

Annnnd the story is back up, and is way different than before. The headline has changed and it includes a large correction/editor's note at the very top. On top of that, Nathan Lee's byline has been removed and replaced by a generic "ABC NEWS" one. https://t.co/7DZ45gOO9Y https://t.co/V9HTYrTqic — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 9, 2026

NEW from ABC News:: Editor’s Note: CORRECTION: A version of this story published on Oct. 7 contained errors in the description of certain company investments, government contracts and event chronologies. After subsequent reporting, this version contains corrected information and additional context regarding some of those investments, contracts and events. https://t.co/3t9oVuaUNW — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 9, 2026

Talk about a who-gives-a-s**t story, too.

The new headline: New shipyard announced amid earlier Democratic concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

So, a day that ends in “y” in D.C..

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