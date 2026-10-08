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ABC News Was Forced to Nuke Their Latest Hit Job on Trump's Sons

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 08, 2026 3:50 AM
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ABC News Was Forced to Nuke Their Latest Hit Job on Trump's Sons
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

I couldn’t read this story, but it was another case of the fake news media stepping in and deleting it before they could be dragged over the coals. The problem is, no one is that quick, and Donald Trump Jr., who ABC News targeted, is doing a victory lap. Basically, ABC News was running with shoddy trash reporting that defense companies in which Eric and Trump Jr. are invested are getting contracts. Well, yeah, that’s what companies do, guys. Before I could read the story, ABC News nuked it, albeit with no explanation, editor’s note, or clarification.

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Here’s a preview:

ABC News reported that AI defense company Anduril Industries, a company in which Donald Jr.’s 1789 Capital has a major investment, was awarded a multi-billion deal announced by Trump on Tuesday, and had been awarded 135 other contracts with the government.

The analysis found that defense companies backed by Donald Jr. and Eric, including Vulcan Elements, Firehawk Aeropace and PsiQuantum, had been awarded more than $6 billion in active or promised government contracts, since the two invested in the companies.

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And it’s apparently all BS. The story is gone. 

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News Topics ABC NEWS | CORRUPTION | DONALD TRUMP JR | ERIC ADAMS | FAKE NEWS | LIBERAL MEDIA
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