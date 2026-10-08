ABC News Was Forced to Nuke Their Latest Hit Job on Trump's Sons

I couldn’t read this story, but it was another case of the fake news media stepping in and deleting it before they could be dragged over the coals. The problem is, no one is that quick, and Donald Trump Jr., who ABC News targeted, is doing a victory lap. Basically, ABC News was running with shoddy trash reporting that defense companies in which Eric and Trump Jr. are invested are getting contracts. Well, yeah, that’s what companies do, guys. Before I could read the story, ABC News nuked it, albeit with no explanation, editor’s note, or clarification.

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Here’s a preview:

ABC News reported that AI defense company Anduril Industries, a company in which Donald Jr.’s 1789 Capital has a major investment, was awarded a multi-billion deal announced by Trump on Tuesday, and had been awarded 135 other contracts with the government. The analysis found that defense companies backed by Donald Jr. and Eric, including Vulcan Elements, Firehawk Aeropace and PsiQuantum, had been awarded more than $6 billion in active or promised government contracts, since the two invested in the companies.

ABC News reported that AI defense company Anduril Industries, a company in which Donald Jr.’s 1789 Capital has a major investment, was awarded a multi-billion deal announced by Trump on Tuesday, and had been awarded 135 other contracts with the government. The analysis found that defense companies backed by Donald Jr. and Eric, including Vulcan Elements, Firehawk Aeropace and PsiQuantum, had been awarded more than $6 billion in active or promised government contracts, since the two invested in the companies. https://t.co/YDxKLUfvJC — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 7, 2026

This post shows you have literally zero financial literacy. 1789 Capital does not have a "major stake" in Anduril. It's false to say Vulcan, Firehawk, and PsiQuantum are "backed by Don Jr and Eric Trump."' Here's a small lesson, that I also explained to ABC, the "reporter" who is a complete idiot conflated raising funds with investment by 1789. Those are two separate actions. Meaning the "investments" mentioned were actually the total number raised for a funding round, that MANY companies contribute to. Another thing that the reporter buried the lead on was that many of these companies have gotten government contracts during Biden AND Trump, which completely negates the assertion by ABC that Don Jr and Eric Trump are doing anything wrong. Total biased hit piece that is not being regurgitated by dumb trolls on the internet. — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) October 8, 2026

ABC deleted this article in less than 24 hours because it’s false. Sounds about as long as your presidential campaign would last. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 8, 2026

This story has been taken down by ABC because it was a total hit job full of completely false information. Delete this. https://t.co/V4uDsFv97S — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) October 8, 2026

And it’s apparently all BS. The story is gone.

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