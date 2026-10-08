Dems Say They Reject Communism, but This Latest Vote Exposes the Whole Ruse

In the closing days of the 2026 midterms, everyone is shoring up their messaging and GOTV operations and placing last-minute ad buys. The Democrats have their freaks in Texas, second-cousin lovers in Maine, and terrorist sympathizers in Michigan. It’s a mess, and their unwillingness to forcefully slap down the far-left clowns taking over the base doesn’t help. It goes beyond progressive views on the economy; it’s full-blown communism. Read the words. Even comedian Bill Maher knows these people are nuts, especially since one of their goals is to bankrupt the white middle class.

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So, of course, the Democrats say this is a red herring and that they reject communism. The best are folks like Rahm Emanuel, who say the Democrat Socialists of America are a separate party. No, they’re not. That’s your version of the Tea Party, my man. Our activist groups want smaller government and lower taxes, and they love America. At its height, the Tea Party was the foundation of what the kids call ‘based’ today. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it’s true. It was also the first glimpse of what Trump would harness in 2016: a neo-populist resurgence that was truly up for grabs, but the Democrats blew it.

Everybody with common sense should vote Republican in November! If you don't believe me, just listen to this.. No Socialist/Communist!! https://t.co/0UeA8i5XxH — MAGA Jessie🇺🇸 (@Jessie63335515) October 7, 2026

I know the resolution says socialism, but the DSA’s agenda is dripping with Maoism. It was a vote to reject this heinous political idea in all its forms, one of the biggest gimme votes out there — and 192 Democrats voted against it. So, do they support authoritarian leftism, or are they afraid because their base has been overtaken by these people? Either way, the ‘just say no to socialism’ campaign they tried to pitch is cooked, not that any of us believed it.

“Democrats want families to believe socialism is free, but the White House's new report just exposed the real price: $355,000 for every American household. That is a family's retirement, a child's future, or the home a couple has worked decades to afford all taken to fund an agenda that has failed everywhere it has been tried,” said RSC Chairman August Pfluger (TX-11).

“192 House Democrats had the chance to condemn it and voted no, which tells American families exactly whose side they are on. Republicans will not let the Left bankrupt working families to pay for their radical experiment.”

Oh, there’s more.

“From taxing our working families into poverty and dependence, to vast job killing regulations and seizing private sector industries to be put under Socialist control, the Democrat party's headlong rush to embrace a tyrannical, extremist ideology is perilous for our nation,” said RSC’s Budget and Spending Task Force Chair Beth Van Duyne (TX-24). “Democratic Socialists have pledged nothing less than to decimate Western civilization and destroy America's unique and exceptional Constitutional foundation that has brought more prosperity and freedom to more people around the world than any nation in the history of mankind. Socialism is destructive and evil - that is what the Democrat party is now embracing.”

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Other members of the Republican Study Committee, including Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA) and James Gallagher (R-CA), respectively, noted that the DSA’s primary action item — healthcare — would add $49 trillion to the debt.

“Socialism isn’t free, and American taxpayers would be stuck with the bill. A $49 trillion agenda of government-run health care, dismantling law enforcement and our southern border, and wiping away student debt would mean higher taxes and fewer opportunities for working families. I’m fighting for the opposite. We delivered the largest tax cut in American history and 16 months of a secure southern border. I’ll keep working to lower costs, keep communities safe, and build an economy where hard work is rewarded” […] “The $49 trillion price tag of the Democratic Socialists of America’s agenda should be a wake-up call for every American. That’s more than $350,000 per household over the next ten years. Hardworking families cannot afford policies that drive up costs, raise taxes, destroy jobs, and put the American Dream further out of reach. We need policies that cut costs, protect taxpayers, help our communities, and put Americans first. I’ll continue fighting to make sure hardworking Californians aren’t forced to pay the price for failed Gavin Newsom and Socialist policies.”

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But we all know these people just want to impeach Trump above all things.

The Strait of Hormuz is open, oil is flowing, inflation is under control, jobs are being created, gas prices will go down, we’re winning the Iran war, and we all knew there would be bumps as we try to undo the damage done by Biden. Electing socialists who hate America is like trusting a crack addict with brain surgery. Don’t do it.

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