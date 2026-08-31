Bill Maher Issued a Dire Warning to Dems Last Week

Bill Maher’s closing New Rules commentary took a blowtorch to both sides, but especially to his own. He’s gone on about the gerontocracy running the country and how Congress looks like a retirement home, which is why his thoughts on what’s driving the fringe to take over might be true: it’s the junior staffers. They run the day-to-day in these offices, and no one 75 or older knows the basics of intersectionality nonsense or what drives any of the woke action items. It’s the young Gen Z Che Guevara wannabes who don’t know anything, are too online, and have turned being an a**hole into a profession. Conservatives have their share of crackpots, sure; some have been exposed for wearing KKK garb, but as of late, that’s been more on the Left.

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Ralph Northam donned KKK gear and blackface — but he was allowed to keep his job as the governor of Virginia. Some of the most vocal and organized cohorts of Democrats are vicious antisemites and communists, and they advocate abolishing anything that doesn’t work properly, in their eyes. Sorry, Bill. Maine Democrats were more than willing to vote for a man with a Nazi tattoo until a rape allegation finally undid him. That’s not us; that’s you, people.

And his dire warning was more geared toward the Democrats:

If you’re trying to figure out why our government is so dysfunctional and why the sensible middle never seems to win elections, stop; I’m gonna tell you: it’s because the problem isn’t just the old farts, it’s also the new little shits. pic.twitter.com/APBDAkCBvp — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 29, 2026

On the left, just abolish anything that isn’t working perfectly: police, prisons, borders, shopping lifestyle laws, the Senate, the Supreme Court, globalize the intifada, tampons in the boys’ room. You know, someone is coming up with this CRAZY stuff, and it’s not Dick Durbin, age 80. It’s the staffers. […] Hey, memo to Democrats: the call is coming from inside the tent. […] Democrats never really reckoned with: Why didn’t Joe Biden actually give us the return to normal he promised? Biden ran in 2020 as a single-issue candidate, eliminating malarkey. He wasn’t obsessing about intersectional queer theory. When Joe heard the word trans, he thought of Pontiac.” “But his administration, that is the kids… they made gender identity the federal government’s Day 1 top concern. They’re the ones who told Kamala Harris that the answer to ‘Do you support tax-funded s*x changes for people in prison?’ was ‘ f*ck yeah.’ Instead of, ‘You’re f*cking kidding.’”

So, yes, Congress has become the home of the merciful rest, but the kids are communists. They’re violent, they’re killing or supporting the killing of their political enemies, and the Left has become the face of those pushing political violence.

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