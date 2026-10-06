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Sunny Hostin Had a Sane Take About Lindsay Clancy but Then a Not-So-Good One on Cornell

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 06, 2026 1:45 AM
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Sunny Hostin Had a Sane Take About Lindsay Clancy but Then a Not-So-Good One on Cornell
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The View’s Sunny Hostin is insufferable, but even a broken clock is right twice a day. Then she reverts to her nutty self. I thought we had reached a nadir when she said she was the holdout juror in the Thompkins Square Park butcher case — she wove this in while discussing the Lindsay Clancy case, the woman who killed her three kids in 2023, whose murder trial ended in a hung jury. Her holdout juror account might not be accurate, but that’s for another day. 

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Then the Cornell gang rape story broke, in which she said the names and faces of the accused shouldn’t have been plastered all over the place. She also said the reporting on this story has been inaccurate. Who is this woman? Now, with Clancy’s motion to be found not guilty rejected by a judge — a Hail Mary motion filed by her attorney — Hostin took that whole aspect to the woodshed. Kevin Reddington, Clancy’s attorney, said she did it during the initial trial but now says there’s no evidence she did in the new filing. 

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SUNNY HOSTIN: I don't understand how you can spend an entire trial arguing that she did it, but she is not criminally responsible because she was suffering from a psychotic episode and postpartum psychosis, and then turn around in front of the very same judge and say there's no evidence she did it. 

SARA HAINES: I'm not convinced he's not on TikTok.

HOSTIN: I think that is just a terrible -

HAINES: That defense lawyer regurgitated pretty much every talking point that was like lighting it up on the Tok.

HOSTIN: It feels very conspiracy theory and not grounded in the law and I don't love this new position.

Wow. She’s on a roll, right?

Well, derailment is always around the corner. 

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News Topics LINDSAY CLANCY | SUNNY HOSTIN | THE VIEW | TIKTOK
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