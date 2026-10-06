Sunny Hostin Had a Sane Take About Lindsay Clancy but Then a Not-So-Good One on Cornell

The View’s Sunny Hostin is insufferable, but even a broken clock is right twice a day. Then she reverts to her nutty self. I thought we had reached a nadir when she said she was the holdout juror in the Thompkins Square Park butcher case — she wove this in while discussing the Lindsay Clancy case, the woman who killed her three kids in 2023, whose murder trial ended in a hung jury. Her holdout juror account might not be accurate, but that’s for another day.

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Then the Cornell gang rape story broke, in which she said the names and faces of the accused shouldn’t have been plastered all over the place. She also said the reporting on this story has been inaccurate. Who is this woman? Now, with Clancy’s motion to be found not guilty rejected by a judge — a Hail Mary motion filed by her attorney — Hostin took that whole aspect to the woodshed. Kevin Reddington, Clancy’s attorney, said she did it during the initial trial but now says there’s no evidence she did in the new filing.

Sunny Hostin finds it ridiculous that Lindsay Clancy's defense is now going to try to argue she didn't do it after previously saying she did it but was insane in front of the same judge: SUNNY HOSTIN: I don't understand how you can spend an entire trial arguing that she did it, but she is not criminally responsible because she was suffering from a psychotic episode and postpartum psychosis, and then turn around in front of the very same judge and say there's no evidence she did it. SARA HAINES: I'm not convinced he's not on TikTok. HOSTIN: I think that is just a terrible - [Crosstalk] HAINES: That defense lawyer regurgitated pretty much every talking point that was like lighting it up on the Tok. HOSTIN: It feels very conspiracy theory and not grounded in the law and I don't love this new position. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 30, 2026

SUNNY HOSTIN: I don't understand how you can spend an entire trial arguing that she did it, but she is not criminally responsible because she was suffering from a psychotic episode and postpartum psychosis, and then turn around in front of the very same judge and say there's no evidence she did it. SARA HAINES: I'm not convinced he's not on TikTok. HOSTIN: I think that is just a terrible - HAINES: That defense lawyer regurgitated pretty much every talking point that was like lighting it up on the Tok. HOSTIN: It feels very conspiracy theory and not grounded in the law and I don't love this new position.

Wow. She’s on a roll, right?

Well, derailment is always around the corner.

Sunny Hostin now walks back her previous defense of the Cornell 7. She says that if this was in D.C. when she was still a federal prosecutor she would take the case, and blames New York's intoxication law for it not being tackled sooner: "I always look at this as a former sex crimes prosecutor. In D.C. this case would have gone to trial. I would have prosecuted this case like I prosecuted a lot of sex crimes. The problem is the New York law. And this is a morally repugnant case. It is grotesque when you read the details, Ana, you are right. I feel terrible about how this happened, why do these kids -- why do they have ketamine? Why are they -- why is there no upstanding -- an upstander. You know, you want that. The young man to go upstairs and say, 'shut this down. What is going on?' You want more people to do that. But New York makes it incredibly impossible to prosecute a case like this. You would have to be unconscious or involuntarily drugged like slipped a drug in order to charge this case and that is why it wasn't charged in 2024. And I will tell you there are 19 other states that have this same law. 19 other states." — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 1, 2026

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