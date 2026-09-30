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Hell Freezes Over As The View's Sunny Hostin Drops a Remarkable Take on the Cornell Gang Rape Story

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 30, 2026 6:50 AM
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Hell Freezes Over As The View's Sunny Hostin Drops a Remarkable Take on the Cornell Gang Rape Story
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Hold on! Did The View’s Sunny Hostin give a solid opinion on the Cornell seven? Yes, she did — a classic case of a broken clock being right twice a day. Hostin, known as patient zero for a lot of dumb takes on this insufferable program, pointed out that much of the reporting on this case is inaccurate, that a rush to judgment shouldn’t be made, and that there’s a lot to unpack. She’s not wrong.

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The case involves a 2024 gang rape allegation at the school, where a now-former female student alleges she was drugged and raped at a fraternity. The problem is that the initial investigation didn’t turn up anything. She also said that, at the time, it was consensual. Now, a new civil suit has been filed, and the Internet is running wild:

The pictures of these young men who have not been charged, have not been adjudicated, are being plastered all over the internet. I think people are reporting this story inaccurately. I think they are reporting it unfairly. And while this is something we have to take very seriously, there is no way according to her statement in 2024 that any prosecutor would have brought this court case."

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Well done, Sunny. We know this won’t last, but for now, in this case, that’s the right take. 

Joy Behar needed to take a chill pill, though.

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