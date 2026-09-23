The View's Sunny Hostin Revealed She Was a Holdout Juror. Who She Fought for Is Horrifying.

At first, there’s shock, and then there’s realization: it’s Sunny Hostin. It’s not shocking that she decided to die on this hill, because the woman is a first-ballot hall of famer in defending stupid s**t.

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In a cockamamie segment about juries and the insanity defense, stemming from the Lindsay Clancy case, Hostin revealed she was a holdout juror for a murderer who ate his victim. That would be Daniel Rakowitz, who murdered Swiss dancer Monika Beerle, dismembered her in a bathtub, and turned her remains into a soup which he fed to homeless people in Tompkins Square Park. Excuse me? This has to be the most insane segment to ever air on this program (via Newsbusters):

Sunny Hostin brags about being a holdout juror that prevented The Butcher of Thompson Square Park from going to prison.

She admits "once he killed her, he chopped up her body parts, yes, boiled her body parts ... and fed her body parts to the unhoused." pic.twitter.com/sLbElgLuGt — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 22, 2026

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, Hostin recounted how she was the holdout juror in a major New York City murder trial in the early 1990s, The Butcher of Tompkins Square Park, who killed, butchered, cooked, and served his landlady to the homeless. Hostin wanted him found “not guilty.” The reason Hostin brought up her involvement with the case was to show off how much she believed in the insanity defense. When she mentioned the case, Behar immediately remembered it: HOSTIN: The insanity defense has been around in Massachusetts for 182 years, so I think it’s well established. And I thought absolutely she was not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. And the reason I felt that -- I feel so strongly about this holdout juror is became I was a holdout juror in a case in the Daniel Rakowitz case. I don’t know if people remember it, The Butcher of Thompkins Square Park. It was in 199- JOY BEHAR: The guy who ate the victims? HOSTIN: Yes. Finally getting around to the gruesome details of the killing, Hostin argued: “he did not mean to kill her, and once he killed her he panicked.” “He chopped up her body parts, yes, boiled her body parts, tried to commit the perfect crime and then … he fed her body parts to the unhoused [homeless],” she recalled. “And you got this guy off?!” shouted co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin and a seeming mixture of shock and disgust. “That's how much I believe in the insanity defense,” Hostin proclaimed.

There are no words here. What the hell, lady?

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