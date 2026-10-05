Karoline Leavitt Finally Has a New Gig and It's Hardly Shocking

As we’ve said often, television isn’t real. You know this, which is why I laugh when a character like C.J. Cregg serves as the White House press secretary for what feels like 1,000 years in The West Wing. After 18 or so months, these people move on, get a fat-cat corporate job, and a nice advance for their tell-all book. And then another nice corporate job follows. Some do media, and for Karoline Leavitt, that’s what she’s doing. She’s off to Fox News (via NY Post):

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Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News as an on-air contributor, the network announced on Monday. Leavitt, 29, stepped down in August after serving as President Trump’s chief spokeswoman and is set to begin at the cable network on Nov. 1. She is expected to appear across both Fox’s news and opinion programming, according to a press release obtained by The Post. The Times reported that Leavitt left Washington after the birth of her second child and now lives with her family in New Hampshire. […] Leavitt becomes the second former Trump press secretary to move to Fox News, following Kayleigh McEnany. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told the Times that Leavitt’s White House and campaign experience gives her a distinctive view of the current political landscape.

Not a shocking move, but one that fits like a glove.

Leavitt was known for battling the White House press corps, serving as an exceptional face and mouthpiece for the administration, unlike her predecessor. Like her boss, Leavitt possessed exceptional skills at gutting the liberal media’s narratives, especially those of CNN. She later admitted during an interview with Sean Hannity that some reporters would come up to her privately and apologize for their line of questioning, knowing it was bush league.

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