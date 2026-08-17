Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Details How 'the COVID Cover-Up Suffered a Blow in Court'

The political class, the medical community, and the media establishment all said we were nuts, but we knew better: COVID was a lab leak. It was a man-made disaster, and Dr. Anthony Fauci really didn’t want us to know the truth because his fingerprints are all over the research. We now know that our domestic and foreign intelligence agencies also knew this was likely a lab leak. The media, of course, being wrong about everything, was never held accountable for the numerous pieces that dismissed the lab leak theory as tin-foil hat fodder. It was the truth; only those — the media — inordinately obtuse and dense would think otherwise. They lied, much like they lied about Biden’s health.

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Now, Right to Know, an organization that’s led a long crusade to uncover the truth about the pandemic, has scored a significant win: a FOIA request was granted, forcing the Defense Intelligence Agency to hand over the documents the plaintiff requested. Okay, it’s likely the DIA buries the files, but there’s a chance they have to defend their work. What has been uncovered again shows that Fauci and his crew were cobbling together science fiction to explain the pandemic, whereas our intelligence community seemed to know how this pandemic came about — the lab, Matt Taibbi, a former contributing editor for Rolling Stone, has more, noting everything that’s been compiled about the virus and its genetic makeup, where experts noted the markers that this wasn’t some natural pathogen (via Racket News):

“When I saw the slides for the first time, I just about fell out of my chair,” says Gary Raskin of the U.S. Right to Know. Raskin’s group, which has grown into a large team over the years, has been a major driver of Covid disclosures, thanks to a tireless program of FOIA filings aimed at gain of function research, communications of key U.S. researchers, and Covid-19 origins. With regard to the Defense Intelligence Agency, Raskin credits reporter Lewis Kamb and staff scientist Karolina Corin for plugging away in a years-long FOIA battle that produced multiple major stories, including two big ones in the last two years. One concerned a DIA “genome analysis” that outlined the hypothetical scenario shown above,. The second, from February of this year, revealed an “authoritative assessment” that showed the Pentagon was looking at a lab leak scenario as early as March 27, 2020. That was ten days after Nature Medicine published “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” the paper “prompted” by health officials like NIAID chief Anthony Fauci and NIH head Francis Collins, and authored by a quintet of scientists who initially believed a lab leak was “so friggin’ likely,” but publicly declared the opposite. “This study leaves little room to refute a natural origin for COVID-19,” roared Collins, under headlines like ABC’s “Sorry, conspiracy theorists: Study Concludes Covid-19 is ‘not a laboratory construct.’” The DIA disclosures not only prove that military intelligence was entertaining a lab theory at the exact time officials were hammering an opposite narrative, they also show that intelligence analysts didn’t need secret data to go against the approved story. In fact, the classified write-ups are remarkably similar (to use a generous term) to the research of DRASTIC analyst and biotech entrepreneur Yuri Deigin. “I was surprised they didn’t cite me because they could have put just my Medium article in the citations,” Deigin laughs now. Both analyses center on the same unusual features of the SARS-CoV-2 genome that were undisguised from the start and should have been at the center of public inquiries, in government, academia, and media. The DIA analysis not only shows that lab origin is possible, but also explains why consensus arguments against lab origin were laughable. Raskin has no idea what might come back on September 7th. “We don’t have the faintest idea of what they might turn over,” he said, adding: “After doing this project for six years, the only thing we know is to expect surprises.” […] “The slides we obtained from DIA seem like a plausible hypothetical,” says Ruskin. “Amazing that they were buried while Proximal Origin drove the coverage. To this day, the DIA slides have attracted little, if any, notice from the mainstream media.” In large part this is due to Fauci, who in his private diaries raged at the FBI and CIA for presenting information contrary to his animal origin hypothesis. “It became clear that the FBI has no idea what they’re talking about, since they are convinced that the origin of COVID-19 is from a laboratory leak,” he said, well before he endorsed the Proximal Origin paper in public

We shall all wait to see what happens on September 7, when the court said the DIA has to make a decision on document disclosures. Taibbi added that some of the reports include intelligence from Chinese intercepts, so this could be interesting. The good news is that there are still dedicated citizens digging into this issue.

Taibbi also broke down the DIA's concluding points on. Here are some of them:

WIV [Wuhan Institute of Virology] possesses a bank of Bat Coronavirus isolates

WIV has scientists are experienced in Coronavirology and Coronavirus Infectious Clone generation

WIV Scientists generated chimeric SARS CoV and Bat CoV Spike (Zeng et al, 2016) utilizing their pBAC-CMV plasmid

WIV has utilized the pBAC-CMV-WIV1 Full-length clone to generate chimeras with Bat CoV spike genes (Hu et al.,2017)

WIV has BSL-2/BSL-3/BSL-4 animal facilities

WIV scientists identified a minimal Spike Receptor Binding Domain cassette that could transfer receptor-binding specificity (Ren et al., 2008)

WIV possesses an existing and published Coronavirus Reverse Genetics System.

WIV has multiple in vitro assays (apoptosis, IFN-β induction, etc.) to characterize their bat coronaviruses and chimeric bat coronaviruses

WIV and other Chinese researchers have conducted Gain of Function studies in SARS, MERS, IBV, and PEDV to add Furin Cleavage Sites to CoV Spike protein

The absence of a published progenitor virus for SARS-CoV-2 only indicates that it has not been published, not that it does not exist

The genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 has Type IIs restriction sites that are consistent with being generated by the Golden Gate Cloning system, utilizing the published pBAC-CMV plasmid

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