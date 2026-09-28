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What's Going on With Laughing Cow Cheese and Its Cryptic Packaging Change?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 28, 2026 5:00 PM
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What's Going on With Laughing Cow Cheese and Its Cryptic Packaging Change?
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision for The Laughing Cow/AP Images

This story sounds like the beginning of a massive corporate political faux pas. Laughing Cow, which makes processed spreadable cheese products, has replaced its namesake smiling mascot with a stern-faced heifer on some packaging with the caption "We need to talk." 

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Why? We don't know, and the company says the cow will explain "when she's ready." So they're gearing up for something, but we're not sure what that something is quite yet.

Here's more:

Starting Sept. 22, grocery shoppers may notice a difference in The Laughing Cow logo. The brand of processed cheese products, popular for its cherry-red cow beaming a toothy grin, has gone serious.

Beyond the changed facial expression, the new Laughing Cow packaging features a QR code customers can scan next to a "we need to talk" call to action.

...

To get shoppers involved, The Laughing Cow launched a website called thenotlaughingcow.com, where customers are encouraged to speculate about the campaign and follow along for updates.

With less than 40 days to the midterms, people are wondering if this is setting the stage for a political message.

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We'll see what it brings.

Both would be insufferable to varying degrees.

We do not need political cheese. We just do not.

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It's been 105 years of the laughing cow. If this company decides to blow that up for political reasons, they deserve all the financial chaos and business blowback that comes their way.

How'd that work out for Jaguar? Not very well, if you remember.

World Mental Health Day is also coming up on October 10. There's speculation that this might be drawing attention to mental health issues, which might not be bad. But given the charged political environment, it's a delicate line for a company to walk.

We should know the answer in the coming days.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | MENTAL HEALTH | USA
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