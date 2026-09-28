What's Going on With Laughing Cow Cheese and Its Cryptic Packaging Change?

This story sounds like the beginning of a massive corporate political faux pas. Laughing Cow, which makes processed spreadable cheese products, has replaced its namesake smiling mascot with a stern-faced heifer on some packaging with the caption "We need to talk."

Advertisement

Why? We don't know, and the company says the cow will explain "when she's ready." So they're gearing up for something, but we're not sure what that something is quite yet.

The Laughing Cow has replaced its mascot’s smile with a straight face on some packaging



The new packs read “We need to talk,” but the company says she’ll explain “when she’s ready” pic.twitter.com/VSepkzu0xL — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 26, 2026

Here's more:

Starting Sept. 22, grocery shoppers may notice a difference in The Laughing Cow logo. The brand of processed cheese products, popular for its cherry-red cow beaming a toothy grin, has gone serious. Beyond the changed facial expression, the new Laughing Cow packaging features a QR code customers can scan next to a "we need to talk" call to action. ... To get shoppers involved, The Laughing Cow launched a website called thenotlaughingcow.com, where customers are encouraged to speculate about the campaign and follow along for updates.

With less than 40 days to the midterms, people are wondering if this is setting the stage for a political message.

The Laughing Cow has changed its famous mascot for a new campaign, replacing the smile she’s had for generations with a completely serious expression and the message, “We need to talk.”



The company is keeping the reason behind the change a mystery for now, saying the cow will… pic.twitter.com/L41zyeW0Gr — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) September 28, 2026

We'll see what it brings.

Likely outcome: They come out with a vegan cheese or something



Funniest outcome: A cartoon cow lectures us about Palestine https://t.co/rdczz7DfpI — BENZO-KAZOOIE (@BENZOTOOIE) September 27, 2026

Both would be insufferable to varying degrees.

We do not need political cheese. We just do not.

The Laughing Cow has stopped laughing on its packaging for the first time since 1921, with select packages now featuring a serious-faced mascot and the cryptic message "We need to talk"



The brand has given no explanation yet, simply saying she will explain "when she's ready" pic.twitter.com/SjoZvsCreO — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 27, 2026

Advertisement

It's been 105 years of the laughing cow. If this company decides to blow that up for political reasons, they deserve all the financial chaos and business blowback that comes their way.

How'd that work out for Jaguar? Not very well, if you remember.

World Mental Health Day is also coming up on October 10. There's speculation that this might be drawing attention to mental health issues, which might not be bad. But given the charged political environment, it's a delicate line for a company to walk.

We should know the answer in the coming days.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.