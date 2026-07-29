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CIA COVID Whistleblower Has a Simple Request for the Media. You've Heard It Before

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 29, 2026 7:00 AM
CIA COVID Whistleblower Has a Simple Request for the Media. You've Heard It Before
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

It seems like a decade has passed since CIA whistleblower James Erdman III revealed what we suspected about the origins of the COVID pandemic. Erdman testified in May that he was part of a team that knew within a couple of years of the COVID chaos that a lab leak in Wuhan, China, was likely the source. Dr. Anthony Fauci, not wanting his gain-of-function activities to be linked, fought hard against this theory. CIA managers also retaliated against analysts who easily followed the breadcrumbs showing the pandemic was caused by a lab leak. 

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Before she left her post, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified and released tranches of files, once again exposing a scheme to hide information about the pandemic from the public. Former CBS and Fox News investigative reporter Catherine Herridge sat down with Erdman to discuss the numerous health officials cited in Gabbard’s files who have ties to Dr. Fauci and were reportedly part of a web of financial misconduct and conflicts of interest. He was cagey on some aspects, but like other whistleblowers before him, namely ‘Deep Throat,’ he offered the same advice to the media: follow the money. Also, being that Gabbard now has access to the dirty laundry, Erdman stands by his allegation that she and her staff were illegally spied on:

Erdman confirmed that the DNI Gabbard task force uncovered evidence of alleged financial misconduct and conflicts of interest involving health officials who consulted with the government over COVID-19 origins. 

Erdman said these health officials were connected to Dr. Fauci who was steering the US intelligence community away from the lab leak theory, largely because US taxpayer money had been used for funding through USAID and the National Institute of Health.

Erdman said the Senators should focus on Fauci, who led the NIAID for decades, and had to be aware of the potential conflicts of interest.

“If we're talking about dangerous gain of function, which is exactly what we're talking about, and Dr. Anthony Fauci knew that was dangerous gain of function, you're going to want to take a look at the money. Follow the money. Where does that go? That is the first and most important step,” Erdman explained.

I pressed Erdman on the evidence of potential financial conflicts of interest involving Dr. Fauci and his associates

“I would say that that's a sensitive matter that I can't go into too much detail. I will say there are issues related to financial impropriety and health officials that are currently being reviewed.”

Asked if his team saw conduct that crossed the line into potential criminal activity, Erdman said: “Yes, I do believe there is evidence of financial impropriety that deserves additional attention. There does appear to be quite a few conflicts of interest that have been created by decades of this crossing of public health and biodefense. And Anthony Fauci, he had to know. He's at the top of. He's been in federal government service for 50 years and 40 of it, give or take, 40 of it, maybe 38 as NIAID director. And he knew who was getting what funds for what research.”

[…]

Erdman who recently retired from the CIA as a senior manager and operations officer characterized the tension, what some call the turf war between the CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence that oversees ALL intelligence agencies as “bureaucratic guerrilla warfare.”

Asked if the CIA fully cooperated with DNI Gabbard's investigations, Erdman was categorical.

“No, not at all. And here's, in my opinion, this is how they operate. They're the adult in the room. They say, "Hey, listen, we've got these concerns." And they'll bring up every bureaucratic reason why we need to slow roll and just double check everything, dot Is, cross T's. Again, there's good reasons to dot Is and cross T's, but it's bureaucratic guerrilla warfare. So that's how it starts. Once they start into that, they're looking for anything that goes wrong…”

Erdman stood by his Senate testimony and allegations that the CIA illegally monitored and spied on DNI Gabbard's investigative team including the task force’s contact with whistleblowers. 

Erdman said the CIA disrupted investigations mandated by President Trump because, “There's clearly some people who did not want the things that were being discovered released in the manner that they were being released.”

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Related:

ANTHONY FAUCI CIA COVID-19 TULSI GABBARD USAID

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Peter Daszak did not return emails seeking comment.

Fauci is set to appear before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs at 8:30 a.m. 

Get ready to be grilled, you miserable, conniving little elf. 

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