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Tipsheet

'My God. Read the Replies. Horrendous': This Tweet Ends Fauci's Legacy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 28, 2026 3:00 PM
'My God. Read the Replies. Horrendous': This Tweet Ends Fauci's Legacy
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Dr. Anthony Fauci was seen as God’s voice on COVID. He was the expert, "America's doctor," and the man who could bring calm to the situation. He was the trusted adviser until this pandemic turned out not to be black death 2.0. 

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Now, his diaries have been released by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), and they show a different picture—what an egomaniac. Now, all the shenanigans, the science fiction, and the sheer insanity are being revisited. The man who arrogantly said that any criticism of him is an attack on science will be remembered as the clown who destroyed expert opinion. He also said that messing around with bat viruses was worth it, even if it meant risking another pandemic. 

This post by Dustin Grage is brutal, and the replies were even worse. 

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Related:

ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 DONALD TRUMP RAND PAUL VACCINES

We’re not going back into the bunkers anymore, lab coats. You wasted your shot, and four years later, Donald Trump was reelected president of the United States—this dirty laundry was going to come out. 

Arrest this man. 

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