'My God. Read the Replies. Horrendous': This Tweet Ends Fauci's Legacy

Dr. Anthony Fauci was seen as God’s voice on COVID. He was the expert, "America's doctor," and the man who could bring calm to the situation. He was the trusted adviser until this pandemic turned out not to be black death 2.0.

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Now, his diaries have been released by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), and they show a different picture—what an egomaniac. Now, all the shenanigans, the science fiction, and the sheer insanity are being revisited. The man who arrogantly said that any criticism of him is an attack on science will be remembered as the clown who destroyed expert opinion. He also said that messing around with bat viruses was worth it, even if it meant risking another pandemic.

If you're wondering why Fauci was always so eager to go on TV, this supercut might be a helpful refresher pic.twitter.com/pvjAc86rNn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2026

This post by Dustin Grage is brutal, and the replies were even worse.

My God. Read the replies. Horrendous. https://t.co/qFuFLRT4Ls — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 28, 2026

- Shutdown small businesses but keep big business open

- Silent on violent riots in liberal cities including Washington, D.C

- Shutdown schools

- Shutdown churches

- People were fired for not taking the vax

- Funerals - NOT ALLOWED

- visiting family members in hospitals, nursing… — OUsooner48☝️🇺🇸 (@OUsooner48) July 28, 2026

Yes watched my father die on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/f2VgJn5Dbd — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) July 28, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: Anthony Fauci wrote in a Nov. 17, 2021 diary entry that he was “well aware” many vaccinated people were still getting infected. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 28, 2026

🚨Anthony Fauci KNEW the Wuhan lab was the source of COVID and let Americans get SILENCED for saying so.



Larry O'Connor EXPOSES Fauci for knowing the wet market origin story was a lie from the very beginning, while the government and social media companies DESTROYED anyone who… pic.twitter.com/B7GB74lDEy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2026

We’re not going back into the bunkers anymore, lab coats. You wasted your shot, and four years later, Donald Trump was reelected president of the United States—this dirty laundry was going to come out.

Arrest this man.

Fauci: I never funded gain of function research in Wuhan



Researcher in Wuhan: pic.twitter.com/Rmn3wijmJR — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) July 28, 2026

They told you with a straight face under the guidance of Anthony Fauci that this was our new normal.



Never forget. pic.twitter.com/MYP4LKMzXL — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 27, 2026

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