American Official Stresses No Deal With Iran Unless This Happens

The U.S. is open to giving the Islamic Republic of Iran “sanctions relief” and “release of frozen funds for concrete progress on nuclear,” an American official confirmed to Townhall on Monday afternoon, but made it clear that there's a lot of work to be done first.

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However, President Trump stressed that this has not been "offered" to the Iranians, as Trump disagreed with Axios' headline regarding the latest status of the talks.

"Axios just released a story that “Trump” offered Sanctions Relief and Frozen Funds to Iran. This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING! Axios’ story, like most others, is a HOAX, used only for purposes of satisfying their Trump Derangement Syndrome," he posted to Truth Social on Monday. "They should withdraw this fake story, IMMEDIATELY!"

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Talks between the two countries started again through mediators last week at the United Nations General Assembly, including special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Trump said at the time.

“We continue to have positive and constructive discussions through the mediators, but there will not be a deal unless the nuclear issues are addressed,” the official stated, adding that “the blockade and sanctions continue to degrade Iran’s position.”

The U.S. cautioned that they are “skeptical of Iran’s promises” following the memorandum of understanding falling apart earlier this summer, especially after the “firing on commercial vessels which stopped the last deal back in July.”

The official added that the “US needs assurances this time that Iran is serious and it’s not just them trying to get out of the tough situation they are in.”

“Iran has indicated they are flexible on the nuclear issues but the sides still remain apart on the timing of the commitments and who takes which steps first,” the official continued. The official also reiterated that Trump remains firm in his position that Iran should not be able to possess a nuclear weapon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian were both allowed to attend the UNGA last week in New York City, and the foreign minister said that the country is ready for either peace or more conflict in the aftermath.

Told @MeetThePress:



President Pezeshkian and I did not come to New York to sell a war. We came to forge peace.

Iran nonetheless remains steadfast in the face of any aggression—even if it comes to an apocalyptic war. At the same time, we are ready for real diplomacy. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) September 27, 2026

“President Pezeshkian and I did not come to New York to sell a war. We came to forge peace,” he posted to X regarding his interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“Iran nonetheless remains steadfast in the face of any aggression—even if it comes to an apocalyptic war. At the same time, we are ready for real diplomacy,” he added.

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