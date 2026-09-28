Are Wisconsin Democrats Worried a Socialist Write-In Campaign Could Cost Them the Governor's Race

While Democrat David Crowley has been spending time in D.C. and California getting money from coastal leftists, his fellow Democrats in Wisconsin are worried about the upcoming election. Specifically, they seem to think socialists will stay home because Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong lost the primary back in August. Hong lost the primary after Democrats made Crowley, the Milwaukee County Executive, re-enter the race after he dropped out over the summer. He went on to beat Hong by less than a point in the primary.

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Now Hong is telling her socialist supporters not to write her in for governor.

Hong tells supporters to vote for Democrats; 'Do not write me in' https://t.co/fJheLpe81c via @HannahHopeKirby — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) September 27, 2026

Here's more:

While State Rep. Francesca Hong acknowledged that losing Wisconsin's Democratic primary for governor was "incredibly painful," the democratic socialist told supporters it's vital to "vote for Democrats down and up the ballot" this fall. That includes Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who narrowly beat Hong in the primary. "I’m not out here to tell you what to do. But I do got to say, please do not write me in or vote for me. I’m no longer a candidate," Hong said Saturday, Sept. 26 during the first stop of her "We Make Better Possible Trifecta Tour." The event was hosted by progressive organization Birds on a Wire and held at Milwaukee's Black Husky Brewing.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Domino Williams, the outreach chair for the Milwaukee chapter of the DSA, said, "I think it's really big for her to be doing this, and it's definitely going to win some people over that maybe just wouldn't have voted unless she did this."

This is very, very telling. @WisDems are terrified the socialists will sit home because of how they rigged their primary against Hong. https://t.co/8eOHtALHRB — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 28, 2026

It's very telling.

Well. Now that you’ve put that out there, this seems like the funniest option https://t.co/LQ7I8U6fdi — blank_effect1 (@BlankEffect1) September 27, 2026

It really would be.

Not that I care but she has a legitimate gripe. Somehow Democrats elected a nobody. https://t.co/upGBr3ohqJ — Bobacheck (@Bobacheck) September 28, 2026

Democrats, once again, tried to thwart the will of the voters for the sake of their political agenda.

And they elected a guy who runs the state's worst, most expensive, and least-liked county to try to run the entire state.

Clearly there is a chunk of voters who are upset Francesca Hong didn’t win the Wisconsin Gov Democratic primary and are saying they will write her in, or otherwise Hong wouldn’t be making a statement like this. https://t.co/R2WRAX0pKH — Preston Hill (@realPrestonHill) September 28, 2026

That's exactly what's going on. There's enough dissatisfaction with the WisDems and how they handled the primary that Hong felt the need to speak out. Will it work? Time will tell.

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And while Hong is talking out, she hasn't promised to campaign with Crowley.

This is what desperation looks like. Democrats moved heaven and earth in August to beat Francesca Hong, now they are hoping she can save David Crowley's sagging campaign. https://t.co/dh2Z2o1QDK — BenYount1130 (@yount1130) September 28, 2026

But Crowley knows he's being outspent and out-fundraised, which is why he's in D.C. and California instead of campaigning in Wisconsin.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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