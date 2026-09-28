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Are Wisconsin Democrats Worried a Socialist Write-In Campaign Could Cost Them the Governor's Race

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 28, 2026 5:30 PM
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Are Wisconsin Democrats Worried a Socialist Write-In Campaign Could Cost Them the Governor's Race
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

While Democrat David Crowley has been spending time in D.C. and California getting money from coastal leftists, his fellow Democrats in Wisconsin are worried about the upcoming election. Specifically, they seem to think socialists will stay home because Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong lost the primary back in August. Hong lost the primary after Democrats made Crowley, the Milwaukee County Executive, re-enter the race after he dropped out over the summer. He went on to beat Hong by less than a point in the primary.

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Now Hong is telling her socialist supporters not to write her in for governor.

Here's more:

While State Rep. Francesca Hong acknowledged that losing Wisconsin's Democratic primary for governor was "incredibly painful," the democratic socialist told supporters it's vital to "vote for Democrats down and up the ballot" this fall.

That includes Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who narrowly beat Hong in the primary.

"I’m not out here to tell you what to do. But I do got to say, please do not write me in or vote for me. I’m no longer a candidate," Hong said Saturday, Sept. 26 during the first stop of her "We Make Better Possible Trifecta Tour."

The event was hosted by progressive organization Birds on a Wire and held at Milwaukee's Black Husky Brewing.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Domino Williams, the outreach chair for the Milwaukee chapter of the DSA, said, "I think it's really big for her to be doing this, and it's definitely going to win some people over that maybe just wouldn't have voted unless she did this."

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It's very telling.

It really would be.

Democrats, once again, tried to thwart the will of the voters for the sake of their political agenda.

And they elected a guy who runs the state's worst, most expensive, and least-liked county to try to run the entire state.

That's exactly what's going on. There's enough dissatisfaction with the WisDems and how they handled the primary that Hong felt the need to speak out. Will it work? Time will tell.

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And while Hong is talking out, she hasn't promised to campaign with Crowley.

But Crowley knows he's being outspent and out-fundraised, which is why he's in D.C. and California instead of campaigning in Wisconsin.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DNC | SOCIALISM | WISCONSIN
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