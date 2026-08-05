With That Development, We Know Why Anthony Fauci Hired *THAT* Kind of Lawyer

We understand why Anthony Fauci hired David Schertler as his legal counsel; his reputation precedes him. Schertler previously represented ‘gold bar’ Bob Menendez, so this isn’t unexpected. It wasn’t surprising that Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times during his July 29 appearance before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. The contempt vote is scheduled for tomorrow morning, as the committee claims he partially waived his Fifth Amendment rights by delivering prepared remarks.

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Now, we’ve learned that the Senate Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), has a copy of Fauci’s iPhone that could reveal more about the man the media and the Democrats have turned into a religious idol. His diaries, found on the HHS servers, revealed an egomaniac. What will this device unveil? We already know that Mr. Fauci likely knew the COVID pandemic was the result of a lab leak, among other things (via WSJ):

BREAKING: I have confirmed @SenRonJohnson subcommittee (the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations) has obtained a copy of Dr. Fauci’s iPhone that was used during his time at HHS.



The phone was provided by HHS and likely provides new insight, records into Fauci's conduct.… https://t.co/aEy8TSQPxD — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 5, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Sen. Ron Johnson has just obtained Dr. Fauci's COVID-ERA PHONE records that were COVERED UP, now sent to the Senate by HHS Sec. Bobby Kennedy



Good! PROSECUTE and GO AROUND the pardon 🔥



This is crucial evidence that could now be handed over to the Attorney General… pic.twitter.com/xdtRsR5vll — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 6, 2026

A Senate panel investigating Dr. Anthony Fauci has obtained a copy of the doctor’s iPhone, potentially securing even more records related to the doctor’s actions during the Covid-19 pandemic. […] This revelation comes just days after copies of Fauci’s journals were publicly released following their transfer from HHS to Congress. Two Republican senators, Johnson and Rand Paul of Kentucky, have increased pressure on Fauci in recent days to answer questions related to pandemic health measures and the origins of Covid-19. […] Fauci used the phone during his time as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, according to a spokeswoman for Johnson, whose subcommittee obtained the phone records. Fauci played a central role during the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic in 2020, publicly contradicting President Trump at times and urging more public caution than some political figures, which made him an enemy of Trump loyalists. Fauci stayed in the government for the beginning of the Biden administration and retired in 2022. Former President Joe Biden pardoned Fauci as one of his final acts in office amid concerns that Republicans could try and indict him for his actions during the pandemic. […] The phone could be part of more public document dumps on the way: Paul and Johnson have received millions of additional Fauci-related pages from government servers, people familiar with the matter said, and are still pressing for more. And at least four Republican-led states have meanwhile launched their own investigations into Fauci.

As Bill O’Reilly said this week, he could see Fauci being caught in an endless cycle of courtrooms in the next five years.

He deserves it. He deserves to lose his pension and be charged with crimes against the state.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul has just obtained a copy of Dr. Fauci's COVID-ERA iPHONE BACKUP as Paul's committee ramps up their investigation



LFG! 🔥



The Biden regime attempted to BURY this backup, but RFK Jr.'s HHS just discovered it and forwarded it to the Senate



This backup… pic.twitter.com/QDcafZ1zOH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2026

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