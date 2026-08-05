Mamdani's Palestinian Activist Pal Is Slammed by Catholic League for Telling Jews to 'Get in Line'

Earlier, we told you how the Catholic League President Bill Donohue wrote a letter telling Zohran Mamdani to stay away from the September 11 Memorial Service that will mark the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks that killed almost 3,000 Americans.

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Donohue also wrote an article on X slamming the Mamdani administration after Palestinian activist and author Susan Abulhawa, who worked with Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji. Abulhawa has a history of calling Jews "cockroaches" and other slurs, and in a social media post Abulhawa told moderate New York Jews to "get in line" with the Mamdani agenda.

Europe's holocaust has lost its meaning to the point that the whole world is sick of hearing about it. These clowns invoke that genocide with every perceived slight (even as they are committing or supporting a contemporary genocide).

There is an extreme overrepresentation of… https://t.co/5tyiuryqo8 — susan abulhawa | سوزان ابو الهوى (@susanabulhawa) July 31, 2026

"Europe's holocaust has lost its meaning to the point that the whole world is sick of hearing about it," Abulhawa wrote. "These clowns invoke that genocide with every perceived slight (even as they are committing or supporting a contemporary genocide). There is an extreme overrepresentation of Jews in every branch of government, media, and culture, but we have to listen to more holocaust whining because ONE d**n judicial panel didn't contain enough Jews. Seriously, there's something terribly wrong with them, and if moderate Jews don't effectively reign [sic] in these extremists, it's not going to end well for anyone."

Jewish New Yorkers who are critical of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani are being told by a prominent Palestinian activist to back off or else. Author Susan Abulhawa posted on X that “moderate Jews” had better put the kibosh on their anti-Mamdani friends or “it’s not going to… https://t.co/atFsohu1dI pic.twitter.com/Eh1Vujqwdm — Catholic League (@CatholicLeague) August 4, 2026

Here's some of what Donohue wrote:

Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis, has expressed his concerns about the fear that many New York Jews have about living safely in the city. City Comptroller Mark Levine has called for a moratorium on “the endless demonization” of the Jewish community. Brooklyn Jewish leader Dov Hikind called out Abulhawa for “threatening” Jews.

If Mamdani did not have so many staffers in his administration who have said incendiary things about Jews and Israel, he would be in a better position to distance himself from Abulhawa. Similarly, several of the candidates he has endorsed are unhinged. For example, Darializa Avila Chevalier claims “Israel does not exist” and the United States is a “f**king disgrace.” This makes us wonder why he would support those who are filled with such hate, unless, of course, they speak for him.

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The blatant antisemitism in New York City must be called out, and the Catholic League is doing so. Where are other civil rights groups? Where is the ACLU? Why are so few calling out this clear discrimination and harassment of Jews in New York?

We all know the answer to that.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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