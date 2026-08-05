You'll Never Believe How This Dad Handled His 11-Year-Old Daughter's Abuser

An Ohio man lured his daughter's alleged r*pist to their home, where he would shoot him twice, the New York Post reported. In July, 31-year-old Malik Chandler pretended to be his 11-year-old daughter on TikTok after the girl's mother saw video footage of her being sexually assaulted in the home. The suspect is 20-year-old Diego Montoya Gonzalez, who prosecutors say was wounded by the shots fired by Chandler.

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Dad poses as daughter, 11, on TikTok to lure her alleged rapist to home to shoot him https://t.co/McF0dSgYPw pic.twitter.com/W10VZ5ohvZ — New York Post (@nypost) August 4, 2026

According to Chandler, he only shot Gonzalez because he thought he reached for a gun. He told police that he intended only to beat Gonzalez up before calling the police on him. Chandler was charged with felony assault with a $100,000 bond.

Conservative pundits online are sounding off on the case, praising Chandler's action.

Oh no that’s awful. They should give him a stern lecture before handing him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. https://t.co/kg9rzY8iOa — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 5, 2026

The dude also raped an infant. Give this dad a medal. https://t.co/aCyMGxuRp1 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 4, 2026

Gonzalez was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for his wounds before being indicted Friday by a grand jury. Charges include five counts of pandering obscenity, two counts of rape, and one count of obstruction of official business. Allegedly, prosecutors obtained several videos on Gonzalez's phone that showed sexual abuse of children, including an infant or toddler.

Chandler and the girl's mother were present in the Franklin County Common Pleas Courtroom for Gonzalez's arraignment on Monday. Gonzalez's bail was set by a judge at $20,000 recognizance bond and a $50,000 cash bond. Even if Gonzalez is released from prison, he will be banned from internet use outside of work and is forbidden from having contact with the victim and her family.

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