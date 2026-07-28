This Fauci Diary Entry Will Cause Your Blood to Boil

Dr. Anthony Fauci was ‘America’s Doctor’ during the COVID pandemic. He’s now being exposed as an egotistical clown, which makes sense as the establishment press showered him with praise daily. When his science fiction was exposed, he said that people who attacked him were attacking science. That was the clue that something ugly was underneath, and now we have these diaries that paint this man as a psychopath. All bow before Lord God Fauci—nope.

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The medical expert community should be ashamed for, among other things, engaging in this political effort to influence the 2020 election. And what a waste: Trump was elected again in 2024. With Fauci pardoned by brain-dead Joe Biden, his testimony tomorrow morning should be interesting since he can't plead the Fifth so easily.

Still, this journal entry, where he was briefed by the CIA about intercepted communications that might support the lab leak theory and then criticizes a CIA analyst for not understanding the science at his level, is truly disgusting. He’s a pretentious lefty in a lab coat, a Democrat with an MD, who spread nonsense while countless families suffered and many died alone. Bill Melugin has more:

NEW: Dr. Fauci writes in his diary that in June 2021, he received a (classified?) briefing from the CIA on the origins of COVID-19 while in a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) at NIH, and reveals that the CIA told him they had intercepted Chinese communications… pic.twitter.com/YksypDt0cM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 28, 2026

Dr. Fauci writes in his diary that in June 2021, he received a (classified?) briefing from the CIA on the origins of COVID-19 while in a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) at NIH, and reveals that the CIA told him they had intercepted Chinese communications in Wuhan, including indications that the Chinese had transferred pangolin viruses from Beijing to Wuhan. Additionally, Fauci writes that the CIA had information from sources that the Chinese military had conducted unknown experiments in Wuhan, and that the CIA had information about a "super spreader" event in China in July 2020 in relation to "passage of a virus in a laboratory." Fauci writes that the CIA briefer, who he names, was "almost pathetic in her naivety and obvious lack of appreciation of any of the science of what she was talking about."

This guy’s paper trail is a nightmare.

A trip down memory lane:



Emails Show Dr. Fauci Bribed Scientists to Discredit the Lab Leak Theory:https://t.co/rtTEhQakKu



Dr. Fauci Suggested All Kinds of Limits on Churches, Refuses to Do the Same for Leftist Protests:https://t.co/hSVLhfFzGP



Fauci Demands Masking on… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 27, 2026

The fireworks begin at 8:30 AM on Wednesday morning.

Also, remember this nonsense, where Fauci bashed Republicans over the vaccine, then spoke to some black families, and they told him to get his COVID juices out of their faces.

Fauci literally said it out loud: “They’re Republicans, they don’t like to be told what to do and we gotta break that.”



This demon openly admitted the vaccine mandates were just a power move to break the people who wouldn’t roll over and obey.



Same exact shot he forced on… pic.twitter.com/zeDYwHtk7S — Jack (@jackunheard) July 28, 2026

Never forget this brave American citizen that turned down getting a Covid vaccine and called out Fauci right to his face on camera.



I still want to buy this man a beer! pic.twitter.com/SHiExaeIvo — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 28, 2026

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