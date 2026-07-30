That Time Fauci Said He's Happy to Testify Before Congress Because He Has Nothing to Hide

Dr. Anthony Fauci faced tough questioning today, getting grilled by Senate Republicans on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee over how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic. We know it was a disaster, but Fauci stayed silent. He read his opening remarks and then invoked the Fifth Amendment on everything, doing so over 100 times.

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It’s quite a turnaround for a man who loved being in front of the camera and never missed a chance to boost his ego. Democrats and the media establishment protected this man, and, as a 50-plus-year bureaucrat, it’s going to be hard to hold Fauci accountable. The damning diary pages are probably another reason he remained silent like a monk, along with bizarre developments such as federal workers chasing cash prizes for him during the pandemic.

Fauci in 2022: “I am very happy to testify before any congressional oversight committee.



I have nothing to hide. I can explain and validate everything that I’ve done.



I’m going to do what I need to do, and that is cooperate fully, because we have nothing to hide at all.” pic.twitter.com/vRYKHnLkPr — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) July 29, 2026

Senator Josh Hawley's questioning of Dr. Fauci was a masterpiece.



Watch him SQUIRM under the pressure. pic.twitter.com/js5yJzjUFO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2026

I only bring this up because in 2022, this man said he had nothing to fear and welcomed any invitation to testify before Congress. What happened, man? I thought you were salt of the earth, willing to talk about anything. Do you have something to hide? Something that could make your blanket pardon from Biden not so bulletproof. If he lied to Congress Wednesday, he wouldn’t be protected by the pardon, something former John Yoo mentioned on Tuesday.

🚨 NOW: Legal expert John Yoo confirms that Dr. Fauci can be CRIMINALLY PROSECUTED if he commits perjury before Rand Paul's committee tomorrow



"He can't claim that the pardon would cover any of his answers NOW. You can only be pardoned for lying to Congress from before the… pic.twitter.com/SrnKGp8Z44 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 28, 2026

Fauci is now shoveling tons of cash to David Schertler, his attorney, who also represented ‘gold bar’ Bob Menendez. He’s the guy you seek when there’s or could be massive trouble ahead. So, all that prize money is going to lawyers’ fees.

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